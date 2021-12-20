Melania Trump announces NFT company





NEW YORK (AP) In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor of the eyes of Melania Trumps.

The former first lady this week started a business selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for a Solan token, currently valued at around $ 180 each.

Melania Trump will post NFTs at regular intervals on her website, according to a press release, with a portion of the proceeds going to foster children. It is not known what percentage of the proceeds will be donated, or if donations will go to specific charities related to foster children. An email request on how the donations would be structured was not answered by Melania Trumps press contact.

Aaron Dorfman, chairman and CEO of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, says that when a company declares that a portion of the profits will go to charity without specifically stating the amount, that’s a huge red flag.

This means that charity is not a serious part of their plan, Dorfman said. It’s a marketing ploy.

The Trump family have a troubled history with charities, although Melania Trump was not directly involved in a clash over a charity the family ran in New York City.

While still president, Donald Trump was fined $ 2 million after admitting to using his charitable foundation as a personal piggy bank. The fine was ordered to be distributed among eight charities.

The Trump Foundation has been dissolved.

Additionally, Trump agreed to restrictions on whether to form a new charity or foundation, and New York State required mandatory training for his children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, who were all involved in the Trump Foundation.

Non-fungible tokens are basically digital certificates of authenticity that can be attached to art, music, or any other type of digital file. NFTs confirm ownership of an item by recording details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain, which is public and stored on computers across the internet, effectively making loss or destruction impossible.

An NFT from the digital artist going through Beeple sold for nearly $ 70 million earlier this year. This sparked huge interest in digital technology that has been around for several years, building on a bitcoin craze that made blockchain a household word. Digital cat characters were selling for six-figure sums as early as 2017 and today you can buy digital NFTs on LeBron James basketball for a price ranging from a few dollars to almost a quarter of a million dollars.

While they are often touted as a fun hobby like collectibles because their values ​​fluctuate, many view NFTs as an investment. Like cryptocurrency, they are largely unregulated and many experts warn against investing money in them.

