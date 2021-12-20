Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan justifies Taliban ban on girls going to school at OIC meeting





In a shocking statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday urged the international community to be “sensitive to tribal customs” while justifying the Taliban’s position on banning young girls from going to school. Addressing the 17th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad, Khan gave the example of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where he claimed that locals would not send girls to school even if an allowance was provided. Pakistan is fighting for world powers to recognize the Taliban government.

Pak PM justifies Taliban ban on girls’ schooling

“The preconditions imposed on the Taliban that they must block humanitarian and women’s rights and that terrorism must not come from Afghanistan, otherwise financial aid will be reduced, their foreign exchange reserves frozen, banks closed – Its very important. The only time I met the Taliban’s finance minister, he categorically said that they wanted to comply with all three conditions. We must be sensitive to human rights and the rights of women, ”he said.

He added, “We have to understand that the idea of ​​human rights and women’s rights is different in every society,” giving the example of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Pakistan. He continued, “The culture of the city is completely different from the culture of the rural culture. The culture of Kabul has always been different from that of the rural areas, just like in Peshawar. We pay stipends to parents of girls to send them to school, but in our tribal areas (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province) if we are not sensitive to cultural norms even with stipend they will not send them to the school.

The Taliban’s tough mandate for women

After taking control of Afghanistan in August, the Taliban imposed a new mandate that women attending universities must wear an abaya, or robe, and niqab, or burqa. Other rules include: women will be taught by women, men and women must be separated in a mixed classroom, men and women must use separate entrances and exits. In addition, the Taliban ordered girls and young women not to go to school. Besides education, the Taliban have also banned women from appearing in television series, instructed municipal workers to stay home unless their jobs can be filled by a man. All over Afghanistan, women have taken to the streets to protest.

The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996-2001, applying harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Under their rule, women were required to cover themselves up and leave the house only in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also prohibited girls from going to school, women from working outside their homes and from voting. With the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years, the Taliban overcame Panjshir resistance to claim full control of Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-justifies-talibans-ban-on-girls-going-to-schools-at-oic-meet.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos