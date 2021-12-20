Boris Johnson considers limits on Christmas mix or orders another lockdown





Boris Johnson has reportedly been given three options to tackle the spread of Omicron, including a plan to limit household mixing on Christmas and to introduce an 8 p.m. curfew in pubs and restaurants. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Boris Johnson warns Omicron ‘big’ wave is now hitting

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering restrictions on mixing households at Christmas and an 8pm curfew in pubs and restaurants. The Prime Minister has received three Covid plans to help fight the rapid spread of the highly infectious variant of Omicron across the UK. It comes after the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned that Covid deaths could reach 6,000 per day if the government does not implement additional restrictions. Britain recorded its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on December 17, with 93,045 infections recorded. Mr. Johnson would now assess three plans; advise against mixing households, limit mixing, social distancing and enforcing a reception curfew, or declaring a full lockdown. Health Secretary Sajid Javid declined to rule out other restrictions in an interview with the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.













Picture: Getty Images)

The Mirror has previously reported on how the government would consider a two-week breaker, with SAGE going even further by calling for a one-month shutdown. However, Mr Johnson could face a rebellion among Tory MPs if he goes ahead with further restrictions. Brexit Minister Lord Frost resigned after Mr Johnson implemented limited Covid measures under Plan B. Nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against an element of Plan B that introduced mandatory Covid passes for certain sites, although Labor support ensures it goes through the Commons.













Picture: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

It was the biggest rebellion of the Prime Minister’s government to date. Now, a Cabinet minister has told the Daily Telegraph that the Prime Minister will face a further backlash if he bans household mixing and shut down non-essential stores. The cabinet minister told the newspaper: “Cabinet no longer tolerates restrictions at this time. “Apart from the fanatics, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid, the rest are pretty sane, including the Prime Minister.”













Picture: Images from the press association)

Get all the latest news sent to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror newsletter Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and science bureau chief Sir Patrick Vallance tried to “relax” Cabinet over impending restrictions in a recent briefing, a minister said. But ministers “trashed” the data presented by scientists, the source told the Daily Telegraph. Mr Johnson would support the ‘light touch’ option of offering advice but not forcing the British to follow the rules. Daily coronavirus cases hit a record high on December 17 and were almost triple the 35,383 infections recorded on the same date in 2020. This week, some 547,606 cases of coronavirus were recorded, up from 190,744 in the same week last year. Despite this, the number of weekly deaths is actually down 6.5%, although scientists have warned that deaths are expected to increase in the coming weeks. British researchers said there was “no evidence” that the Omicron was smoother than the Delta variant. Read more Read more

