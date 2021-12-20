Former President Donald Trump delivers Christmas message to First Baptist Dallas – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth





DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) At First Baptist Dallas today, one of the largest Baptist churches in South North Texas, the congregation received the annual Christmas message and listened to a special guest.

Participants gave a standing ovation as former President Donald Trump dated a friend and senior pastor, Dr. Robert Jeffress. Church members and visitors waited outside for several hours this morning just for the chance to be inside the shrine with Trump.

READ MORE: Amber alert issued for missing Fairview girl, 14

Kerry Stuvar, who attended the service, said: I think he represents our country well. I think he represents Christianity well.

The former president spoke for about 10 minutes, stepping out of the script first. He mentioned issues such as the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, immigration and the border, as well as inflation.

I think our nation is in big trouble, Trump said. There are a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now. Very dark clouds. But we will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever. I’m telling you.

Dr Robert Jeffress didn’t think the message was too political. I don’t think the president said anything overtly political. He didn’t mention any candidates he supported or opposed, Jeffress said.

After his 10-minute speech, the former president delivered his Christmas message.

READ MORE: US Marshals search for missing inmate from Seagoville prison

Our country needs a savior right now. And our country has a savior. And it’s not me. He is someone much higher than me. Much higher, Trump said to cheers before ending his speech with a pledge.

It’s America first. And make America even better. We will do it. Thank you very much to all.

Trump spoke in front of about 4,000 parishioners, delivering a message some like AJ Mason wanted to hear.

We need someone who is going to stand with us, who is going to support us, who we think is going to take a stand against what’s going on, what’s going on in the United States right now, Mason said.

The former president then traveled to the American Airlines Center where he hosted the History Tour, a discussion on the history of his administration moderated by Bill OReilly.

MORE NEWS: Rhome car crash suspect who killed 5-year-old arrested after fleeing

Trump left no clue about future political plans while on duty or with Dr Jeffress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/12/19/trump-christmas-message-dallas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos