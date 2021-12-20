Patel could have liberated Goa earlier





Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Goa would have been liberated from Portuguese rule much earlier if the country’s Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a little longer. He also said that although India gained independence long before Goa became free, the locals could not take advantage of it at that time as they felt uncomfortable thinking that part of the country was still under foreign rule. Modi was speaking at an event to celebrate Goa Liberation Day, celebrated on December 19 each year to mark the day the Indian armed forces liberated the coastal state from Portuguese rule in 1961. “If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had been alive a little longer, Goa would have been released sooner,” Modi said. Patel, deputy prime minister of the Nehru cabinet, died on December 15, 1950. He is credited with liberating the Marathwada region in Maharashtra from Nizam’s reign. In the past, several BJP leaders blamed the then Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru for the delay in the liberation of Goa. Modi said India gained independence before Goa was liberated. “The people of this country could have enjoyed the fruits of independence, but they couldn’t. People were worried because part of India (Goa, Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli) was still under foreign rule. Several of the freedom fighters left everything to join Goan in their struggle for freedom, ”he said during the Goa Liberation Day event at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here. This happened because India is not only a political power, but it is a country that protects human values. The compatriots regard the whole nation as one family. We have the “nation first” philosophy, he added. “At this point I would like to say that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived longer, Goa would not have had to wait that long to be freed from Portuguese rule,” Modi said. Speaking of his recent visit to Rome, Modi said: “Some time ago I went to Italy and to Vatican City. There, I also had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis. I invited him to visit India, to which Pope Francis said: “This is the best gift you have given me”. It is his love for the diversity of India, our radiant democracy.

Modi praised the freedom fighters, including those outside Goa, who fought for the freedom of the state. When India gained independence, it continued to fight to liberate Goa, he added. “They made sure that the struggle to liberate Goa did not end after India gained independence,” he said. Modi also commended the Goa government for achieving various parameters of good governance. The state has exceeded parameters such as per capita income, exclusive toilets for girls in schools, tap water in every household, door-to-door waste collection and food security, a- he declared. Modi recalled the former Chief Minister of Goa, the late Manohar Parrikar, saying he understood the potential of the state and nurtured it for the welfare of the people.

Parrikar, who was Minister of Defense during the first term of Narendra Modi’s government, died on March 17, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. …

