Xi aims for shared growth through innovation

A staff member at the Bank of Communications Beijing branch asks a visitor to open an RMB digital wallet on a mobile phone, June 16, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



Nation seeks to help developing countries reap greater benefits from expanding digital economy

Editor’s Note: China Daily presents a series of reports illustrating how the Global Development Initiative, originally proposed by President Xi Jinping, will help countries around the world consolidate robust, green and more balanced growth amid unprecedented challenges. This is the fifth installment in the series.

The booming digital sector, growing number of patent applications, and promising prospects for advanced technologies in China have impressed heads of international organizations such as Liu Hua, director of the World Intellectual Property Organization office in China. China.

In recent years, she has witnessed the country’s pursuit of innovation-driven growth and enhancement of the digital economy, both at home and abroad.

“When it comes to innovation and intellectual property, China is not sitting around waiting for a push from the outside world. What I have seen are the spontaneous actions of its authorities as well as in all walks of the private sector, academies and citizens to unlock momentum for future growth and to prevail in future development, ”Liu told China Daily in a recent interview.

Behind this momentum is China’s evolving philosophy of innovation-driven global growth, which has been frequently highlighted and promoted by President Xi Jinping at key international conferences.

As one of the six main areas of the Global Development Initiative that he proposed in September to advance common prosperity around the world, Xi urged “to remain committed to innovation-driven development.” and called on countries to “redouble their efforts to harness technological achievements to increase productivity”. .

By elaborating on innovation-driven growth and the digital economy at the 28th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting on November 12, Mr. the digital economy comprehensively “.

Zuo Xiaodong, vice president of the China Information Security Research Institute, said Beijing’s proactive role in these areas is a response to the strong desire of a large number of developing countries to build digital economies. “The digital economy is a highlight of the current global economic landscape, and it has become the key driver of the recovery at a time when the global economy is frustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic and facing sluggish growth,” Zuo said.

As part of China’s efforts for common prosperity in these areas, Xi announced on November 22 that China will provide 1,000 items of advanced and applicable technology to member states of the Association of South Asian Nations. East. The president also announced that China will support a program allowing 300 young scientists from ASEAN countries to come to China for exchanges over the next five years.

In another speech to African nations on November 29, Xi unveiled Beijing’s plan to undertake 10 digital economy projects for the continent, expand e-commerce cooperation on the Silk Road, and organize online shopping festivals featuring quality African products.

Along with these Chinese offers of aid or collaboration with other countries, the country is also pursuing its own growth focused on innovation and a successful digital economy.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2021, released by the World Intellectual Property Organization in September, China dropped to 12th place and is the only middle-income economy in the top 30.

Last year, China’s total spending on research and development ranked second in the world with 2.440 trillion yuan ($ 383.35 billion), accounting for 2.4% of the country’s annual GDP, Hu Zucai, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said in March. .

“These achievements are the result of the ingenuity and hard work of the Chinese people and the vigorous efforts of the Chinese government to advance the IPR strategy and the innovation-driven development strategy,” said the spokesperson for the Chinese government. Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin to reporters on November 9.

“Digital technology has saved lives by allowing millions of people to work, study and socialize safely online. But the pandemic has also amplified the digital divide,” warned United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a video message from December 7 to 16. Internet Governance Forum: “Internet United”. He urged countries to strengthen collaboration by taking back control of data and “getting everyone connected to the internet by 2030”.

Liu Hua, director of the WIPO office in China, said that around the world, the innovation-driven economy has shown strong resilience, however, the pandemic has widened the digital divide between regions. .

“Switzerland, followed by Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom retain their leadership status while many other countries are even further behind. she said.

The term “digital divide” has also been a key expression in Beijing’s political speeches. An oft-repeated phrase from President Xi on innovation and digital governance is to “foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment” for the development of science and technology.

Addressing the G20 leaders’ summit in October, Xi called on the group to “live up to its responsibilities in the digital age”, further integrate digital technologies into the real economy and “help developing countries to eliminate the digital divide ”.

In terms of actions, China has decided to apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with the aim of strengthening international cooperation on the digital economy.

The country also introduced the Global Data Security Initiative in September last year, a major proposition promoted by Xi at various global and regional events aimed at helping countries address risks to security, infrastructure. and politics in cyberspace.

This initiative has been welcomed by a number of countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa, and support has been extended to it by the Member States of the Community of Latin American States and Caribbean after a ministerial-level meeting with China earlier this month.

Shen Yi, professor and director of the Research Institute for Global Cyberspace Governance at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the popularity of the initiative is based on the respect it shows for the ongoing technological revolution. as well as its effective response to the digital security challenges of developing countries. and emerging economies.

The initiative challenges hegemony in digital sectors by promoting inclusive and win-win consultation, and serves to build a community of destiny in cyberspace, Shen said. “It is an open and inclusive proposal that enshrines fairness and justice,” Shen said.