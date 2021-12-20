Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Will the Modi-Yogi shock and admiration campaign work in the UP polls?

The wave of inaugurations doesn’t really talk about accomplishments, but it’s a way of hiding the lack of accomplishments

There is a feverish nomination frenzy in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated nine medical schools in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts, all in Purvanchal, the eastern part of the state, on October 25. Of the nine, the central government had funded eight and the state government one in Jaunpur. The new colleges attached to the district hospitals created 2,509 beds, as well as jobs for 5,000 doctors and paramedics. The cost of building all new is Rs 2,329 crore. And in the same week, the Prime Minister inaugurated other development projects worth Rs 5,200 crores, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Then, on November 16, Mr. Modi inaugurated the 341 km Purvanchal highway with its 3.2 km airstrip for Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, built at a cost of Rs 22 500 crores. The Prime Minister himself made a spectacular landing on the airstrip aboard an IAF C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. It is billed as the lifeline of the underdeveloped eastern part of the state. And on December 14, Mr. Modi inaugurated the 500-meter Ganges Bank Corridor at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which has grown from 3,000 square feet to 550,000 square feet and a 24-building complex costing Rs 339 crore was established. . . It was once again a mega event where the Prime Minister walked through the hallway carrying water from the Ganges to the temple in colorful badges. It’s a campaign of shock and awe all the way.

It seems that the government of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and the government of Narendra Modi in New Delhi were waiting for the time of the elections to inaugurate the gifts, so to speak. These things would have been expected to be done during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s five-year tenure. It is of course an example of incredible political coincidence that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor creating a straight path from the river to the temple, which was inaugurated in March 2019, shortly before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, was completed an shortly before the Assembly elections. . The strange political timing is blameless.

But we all know the old adage that not all that glitters is gold! The wave of inaugurations doesn’t really talk about accomplishments, but it is a way of masking the lack of accomplishments. Large development projects like highways and medical schools should be part of the governance scheme, not pre-election fireworks.

At the 2018 Investor Summit, the Prime Minister, as usual, proclaimed that Uttar Pradesh should become a trillion dollar economy and Maharashtra should become another trillion dollar economy by 2025, that Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to compete. This is the characteristic Ted speech that Mr. Modi indulges in, everywhere and every time, and tries to hijack a control of reality. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath timidly declared at a press conference on September 19 that his party had kept all the promises made in the Sankalp Patra, or manifesto. And to prove his point, he mentioned the seizure of illegally occupied land worth Rs 1,800 crores, provided houses for 42 lakh people, transferred Rs 5 lakh crores to the needy through the direct transfer of benefits (DBT), 4.5 lakh jobs were given to young people, and by paying compensation of over Rs.1.43 lakh crore to sugar cane farmers during his four and a half year tenure compared to paying Rs. 95,000 crore made between 2007-2017 by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) Governments. Apart from the fact that the state has moved from rank 14 to rank 2 in the Ease of Doing Business index, there is no reference to the flow of investment, nor to the state of the manufacturing industry.

It is not the fault of Mr. Adityanath and for that matter Mr. Modi that 2020 and 2021 have been wasted years due to Covid-19. But they wouldn’t recognize the fact that this has been a massive setback for the economy, that the people have suffered. There is no reference to the plight of migrant workers who leave New Delhi and other major metropolitan areas to return to their villages, the number of Covid-19 infections in the state, the number of people who have died and the number of people who have died. vaccinations performed.

But it’s the high-profile leaders who are ready to talk about the issues and how the issues are being resolved. Neither Mr. Modi nor the Yogi have the capacity to face harsh reality. We know that Mr. Modi was silent in May-June 2020 when the Chinese military incursion occurred in eastern Ladakh, and he did not speak in April and May 2021, when tens of thousands people died in the second wave of Covid-19. Of course, the Prime Minister showed up to announce that the central government would take care of the vaccination from June 1, and again when the billionth vaccination mark was crossed. But the two leaders were not to be seen or heard when they were needed most.

Statistics indicate that there are 96 investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which US giants like Microsoft and PepsiCo are setting up units in the state worth Rs 2,866 crore, and that there were 98 investment proposals in the manufacturing sector worth Rs 13,408.19 crore, that the unemployment rate in UP in July 2021 was of 5% against 10.7% in Maharashtra and 7.5% in Kerala. But the numbers don’t point to a rosy picture given Uttar Pradesh’s population size of 24.1 crore in 2021, compared to Maharashtra’s 12.47 crore and Kerala’s 3.58 crore. Uttar Pradesh’s GDP in 2021 was Rs 17.05 trillion, compared to Rs 32.24 trillion for Maharashtra and Keralas rupees 9.78 lakh crore.

We have been told time and again that elections are not won or lost on economic statistics, they are won by powerful messages and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a past master in messaging. It is a truism that is tested at every election. Sometimes people are influenced by the show. At other times, reality bites and they vote with their feet. Loud ideologues are convinced that their side will win and that reality is an illusion.

