The village fund reaches IDR 400.1 trillion, Jokowi: be careful in management!

President Joko Widodo reminded the management of village banks to be careful and not to mislead. BETWEEN PHOTO / HO / Press office of the Presidential Secretariat / aww

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the government has disbursed village funds reaching IDR 400-100 billion since 2015. The Head of State also recalled that the management of these funds must be careful and targeted. said the government has disbursed village funds reaching IDR 400-100 billion since 2015. The Head of State also recalled that the management of these funds must be careful and targeted. “I have to remind you that since 2015, we have distributed IDR 400-100 billion from village funds,” Jokowi said during the launch of the village-owned enterprise legal entity certificate (BUM Desa) and the opening of the national BUM Desa Rakornas in Jakarta, Monday 20/20). / 12/2021). Read also : Faced with Covid-19, Jokowi: we must appear as winners The president explained that in 2015 the government distributed village funds in the amount of 20.8 trillion rupees, then in 2016 it distributed 46.7 trillion rupees, in 2017 it distributed 59.8 trillion rupees. Rupees, 2018 59.8 trillion rupees, 2019 69.8 trillion rupees, in 2020 Rp 71.1 trillion and 2021 Rp 72 trillion. “The total is IDR 400.1 trillion” , did he declare. On the other hand, Jokowi finds that the village budget has also increased dramatically. In 2014 the average was around Rp 329 million, then in 2015 it increased to Rp 701 million and this year it hit Rp 1.6 billion. “Be careful in handling village fund, the amount is not small. The amount is very large, “he said. Read also : Ganjar hopes there will be a correction to the presidential regulation on the allocation of village funds “Again 400.1 trillion Rp is very big. Once the target is wrong, if the governance is not good it can run everywhere. I have to remind you,” said the former governor of DKI. However, based on the data in Jokowi pocket, the increase in the distribution of village funds is also followed by the level of physical development of the village. For example, 227,000 kilometers of village roads have been built, 4,500 small ponds, 71,000 irrigation units, 1.3 million meter bridges, 10,300 village markets, BUMDes have currently reached 57,200 units . Then, to improve the quality of life of 1.2 million km of drinking water, 38,000 units of Posyandu, 12,000 units of Polindes, 38 million meters of drainage, 59,000 units of wells, 56,000 units of early childhood education, sports facilities and restrooms. Also, what is very drastic is the increase in BUMDes, which is up 600.6% from 2014, up to 8,100, rising to 57,200 at that time. (Indiana)

