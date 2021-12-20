Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan





The Turkish lira hit a new low in Asia on Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invoked Islam to justify further key rate cuts by the central bank. During morning trading in Asia, the USD / TRY hit a new high of 16.84, well more than double the rate it started in 2021. It lost ground by mid-morning to drop back down to 16. 70. In a Turkish-language statement on Turkish TV, Erdogan vowed to continue lowering tariffs and justified his decision using Islam’s teachings on usury. No more rate cuts “We are lowering interest rates. Don’t expect anything else from me. As a Muslim, I will continue to do what is required by in the, ” Bloomberg quoted Erdogan as saying, using an Arabic word used in Turkish to denote Islamic teachings. Erdogan’s statement came just days after Turkey’s central bank, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), cut policy rates by 100 basis points and assured the world not to cut rates further . Turkey has followed an unconventional policy of cutting interest rates even as inflation rises. Even before the latest round of rate cuts, Turkey’s real interest rates, which are calculated after deducting headline inflation from the central bank’s policy rate, were the lowest in the world at -6%. Increased minimum wage Economists had already questioned the central bank’s commitment to keeping interest rates stable. Erdogan’s latest comments deal a further blow to the credibility of the CBRT. To combat rising inflation, Turkey has also decided to increase the minimum wage by 50% in 2022. Next year, the monthly net minimum wage will be 4,250 TRY ($ 253), while in 2021 it was 2,826 TRY. The value of next year’s minimum wage has already fallen by $ 20 in US dollars in the four days since its announcement. Read more: Turkish lira collapses to new low after interest rate cut Rate this article Rate this article: Ready to start? Download The difference between trading assets and CFDs

The main difference between CFD trading and trading assets, such as commodities and stocks, is that you don’t own the underlying asset when you trade a CFD.

You can still benefit if the market moves in your favor, or suffer a loss if it moves against you. However, with traditional trading, you enter into a contract to exchange legal ownership of individual stocks or commodities for cash, and you own it until you sell it again.

CFDs are leveraged products, which means that you only need to deposit a percentage of the total value of the CFD trade to open a position. But with traditional trading, you buy the assets for the full amount. In the UK there is no stamp duty on CFD trading, but there is when you buy stocks, for example.

CFDs come with overnight costs to hold trades (unless you’re using 1 to 1 leverage), making them more suitable for short-term trading opportunities. Stocks and commodities are more normally bought and held longer. You could also pay a commission or brokerage fees when buying and selling assets directly and you would need a place to store them safely. Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material provided on this website is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Any opinion that may be provided on this page does not constitute a recommendation of Capital Com or its agents. We make no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page, you do so entirely at your own risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://capital.com/lira-sinks-to-new-low-after-erdogan-promises-more-rate-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos