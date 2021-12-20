Donald Trump claims Joe Biden not ruling US after Kamala Harris blunder





Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden and said a big call from the president made Americans look like losers.

In a pre-recorded interview broadcast on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked if Mr. Trump thought someone was running Mr. Biden after calling Vice President Kamala Harris “president.”

Bartiromo was referring to Mr Biden accidentally calling his second-in-command “President Harris” during graduation remarks at South Carolina State University last week – a mistake that has already happened.

In response, Mr. Trump asserted that Mr. Biden is not running the country.

“I never called Mike Pence president. I’ll tell you, I can’t imagine what’s going on. It’s hard to believe, ”he said.

Mr Trump also claimed that the United States was no longer respected and seemed to sensationalize that Covid-19 would have disappeared if he was in charge.

“Biden was going to do a great job… he did a terrible job,” Mr. Trump said.

“Look what happened… it was supposed to be gone, it would have been gone.

“One of the reasons people don’t take the vaccine is because they don’t trust Biden.”

Mr Trump has said China must pay for the coronavirus pandemic.

“They have to do something to make up for what they have done,” he said.

The former president also said that if he was in charge he would not boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the United States has announced a diplomatic boycott over concerns over China’s record. in human rights.

“There are much more powerful things we can do, much more powerful things. It’s not a powerful thing, ”he said.

“It almost makes us look like sore losers. Our country is no longer respected. I would like to see our athletes take the plunge and win every medal.

Australia has announced that it will join the United States and not send officials to the games earlier this month.

Mr Trump threw another bombshell in the interview by saying he would like a rematch with Hillary Clinton in 2024, although he has not confirmed he is running for president.

However, Mr Trump has hinted that he is considering running, including recently in an interview with broadcaster and friend Nigel Farage on UK channel GB News.

When Mr. Farage asked why Mr. Trump would consider returning to this “hell”, referring to his tenure as president, Mr. Trump said: “When you love the country you have no choice.

“It’s a wonderful and beautiful life, but I loved that too because I helped people.

“That’s why I did it and I think you will be happy in the future as well, because that will (be) your next question, but you will be happy in the future.” “

In a recent interview with the US show TODAY, Clinton said Mr. Trump would run again would be dangerous for the country.

She said her return to the White House “could be the end of our democracy.”

“This shouldn’t be overstated, but I want people to understand that this is a watershed point,” Clinton said.

“If he was or someone of his ilk were to be elected president again and especially if he had a congress that would make his offer, you would not recognize our country.”

