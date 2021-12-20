Politics
Jokowi revealed that IDR 400.1 T village funds have already been disbursed: why are you keeping your mouth shut, surprised? | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about the government’s commitment to build Indonesia from the periphery. Jokowi said the village funds that had been distributed since 2015 reached IDR 400.1 trillion.
“What we build is not just big ones, what we build is not only big ones. For example, toll roads or big ports, or airports or airports. Not only that, but also roads in villages, roads in villages, small ponds in villages and repairing popular markets in villages, ”said Jokowi during the launch of legal entity certificates and the inauguration of the opening of the National BUM Desa Rakornas posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account, Monday (20/12).
“And I have to remind you that the village fund distribution since 2015, till now we have distributed Rp 400.1 trillion. Why are you silent? Are you surprised?” Jokowi continued, which was followed by applause from the audience.
Jokowi then explained in detail the increase in the distribution of village funds per year. In addition, Jokowi also revealed that the average APDBesa has increased significantly.
“400-100 billion rupees, as of 2015, 21 trillion rupees, around 20.8 trillion rupees. 2016, 46.7 trillion rupees. 2017, 59.8 trillion rupees. 2018, 59.8 trillion rupees. 2019, 69.8 trillion rupees. And in 2020, 71,100 billion IDR and finally 72,000 billion IDR in 2021. The total was 400,100 billion IDR. If we look at the APDBesa, it has also increased considerably. In 2014, it averaged IDR 329 million. In 2015, it rose to IDR 701 million. 2021 IDR 1.6 billion. Be careful in managing village funds, the amount is not small, the amount is very large, ”Jokowi said.
List of developments that have been made
Jokowi reminded the village fund management to be right on target. He didn’t want the village funds to be wasted.
“Once the target is wrong, once the management isn’t good, it can run around. built 227,000 km of village roads. Embung small, 4,500 units. irrigation 71,000 units, bridges 1.3 million meters. One million three hundred meters of bridges is measured by the number of meters. The village markets have 10,300 units. BUMDes, has currently also reached 57,200 units, ”said Jokowi.
In addition, Jokowi also disclosed data regarding aspects of improving quality of life. A number of facilities have been built by the government to support the improvement of the quality of life of rural communities.
“Oh yes, I did not mention the quality of life. To improve the quality of life, drinking water is also 1.2 million km away. Posyandu 38.00 units, Polindes 12,000 units, drainage 38 million meters, all of this has been built. Wells are 59,000 units, PAUD has 56,000 additional PAUD units, there are sports facilities, there is MCK, all with the aim of improving the quality of life of the communities rural, ”Jokowi explained.
Jokowi: Don’t let the villagers be spectators
President Jokowi will ask private companies and BUMN to involve BUMDes in various activities. Jokowi does not want the villagers to be just spectators, while the products of the plantation and mining are withdrawn.
“I will send a message later to private companies, as well as public companies, plantations, mining and others in the area, in the village to include BUMDes in their activities,” he said.
“Don’t just be spectators in the village, passing by, trucks passing by. Big plantation products, people watching, watching. See mine being taken, leave the region, leave the village, people watching , get involved later, I’ll say explicitly, involving the BUMDes, involving the BUMDes, the BUMDes together in their activities, ”Jokowi continued.
Jokowi said the increase in BUMDes in Indonesia was very drastic. However, Jokowi said, the drastic increase must also be accompanied by BUMDes activities that can bring benefits to the community.
“But we shouldn’t be obsessed with the number, the quality of the activities, the quality of the activities there, it must really benefit the community, our people. Don’t just get a certificate of legal entity, then make a signpost, BUMDes. Sukamakmur Village, for example. “That’s all, but there are no activities in it, the quality of the activities is not clear. what we all want to work on to truly bring economic benefits to our society, ”Jokowi says.
Jokowi also requested the presence of the BUMDes so as not to kill the affairs of the community. Instead, Jokowi said, BUMDes must spur community efforts to make it bigger.
“For example, in this village, there are already small businesses, five or ten. The BUMDes even made bigger stores, 10 died, this one is living well, it’s not good. Not that. so that the 10 can become 20, or the 10 can be changed from small to medium or large. We want these tasks not to kill the ones that already exist, ”Jokowi said.
In addition, Jokowi asked BUMDes to move towards starting new businesses. So, Jokowi continues, people no longer have to go to town to look for various needs.
“Then it can also consolidate the power of people to facilitate the supply. You don’t have to buy fertilizer on your own, it can be consolidated by the BUMDes. It could also be in the video that we collaborated with. plantation companies to carry out activities, such as as a means of transport, ”Jokowi added. (Editor’s note: ha / rap)
