Xis 2022 GDP target will be the moment of truth





People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen in front of a giant screen as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on his birthday report in Beijing, China on October 1, 2019. REUTERS / Jason Lee / TAIWAN-CHINA / SUBMARINE Special Report Photo File – RC260R9P0G4G Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HONG KONG, Dec.20 (Reuters Breakingviews) – China is preparing to set its biggest GDP target since the global financial crisis. The country faces an unprecedented series of economic challenges, which involves a significant downward revision of growth targets from the above 6% for 2021 to something that signals continued pressure on bad debts. The choice of President Xi Jinping will measure his power to lead China on a less expensive development path. The Chinese Communist Party has every reason to lower expectations as flattering comparisons to past damage from Covid-19 fade away. Beyond the threat of new variants, the Beijing authorities have launched a vast campaign to limit financial risk in the real estate sector, which contributes between a quarter and a third of the country’s economic activity. They have their work cut out for them to ensure that an industry rocked by China Evergrande (3333.HK) and others does not collapse, including seeing that $ 2.5 trillion in pre-sold properties are completed to ward off a collapse in consumer confidence. Retail sales, domestic tourism and the service sector lagged under the lockdown, but their malaise was somewhat offset by demand for exports of medical supplies and e-commerce. However, as trading partners normalize, this is unlikely to be sustained. As for productivity gains, they have been curb China’s economic growth, do not contribute. Giving priority to state-owned enterprises exacerbates the latter trend. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register After only 4.9% expansion in the third quarter, a slowdown in 2022 is widely expected. It could get ugly. Xi is trying to keep investors convinced that a flood-like stimulus is not imminent, which means refraining from steep interest rate cuts while digesting loan and bond defaults. This implies growth closer to 4%, well below the roughly 5.5% advocated by government advisers. Read more A more conservative target would indicate that Xi is determined to reshape the $ 15 trillion economy. The danger is that bureaucrats will freeze, as they did in a 2015 anti-corruption campaign. It would also strain local government finances. The alternative, however, is to heat up investment in housing and infrastructure, which would keep output unbalanced, stretch China’s debt-to-GDP ratio further, and encourage investors to ignore tough discussions on deleveraging. If Xi succeeds in forcing the system to maintain his credit regime, however painful it may be, that will be the strongest sign of his influence to date. Reuters Charts To follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter (This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2022. To see more of our predictions, click .) NEWS CONTEXT – Chinese government advisers will recommend that authorities set a 2022 economic growth target lower than the 2021 target of “above 6%,” Reuters reported on December 2, amid increasing headwinds resulting from ‘a slowdown in real estate, weakening exports and a strict COVID-19 brakes that have hampered consumption. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial calendar information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big companies and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/xis-2022-gdp-target-will-be-moment-truth-2021-12-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos