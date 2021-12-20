Jokowi signs the regulations of the Endowment Fund for education, here is the content!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has finally enacted clear rules concerning the management of the education endowment fund from the national education development fund. The regulation is spelled out in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) 111/2021 Regarding the Endowment Fund in the Education Sector, which was signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on December 15. “This in order to respond to the evolution of the budget allocation of education, including the endowment fund in the field of education in the budget of revenue and expenditure of the state,” wrote the review of the regulations, Monday (12/20/2021). Article 2 stipulates that the endowment for education consists of an endowment for education, an endowment for research, an endowment for culture and a university endowment. These funds may come from the state budget of income and expenditure, investment income or other legitimate sources which are not binding in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. Not only that, Jokowi also formed a board of directors to provide strategic guidance and policies in the service programs and beneficiaries of the endowment fund development in the education sector. The Board of Trustees will be responsible for providing direction regarding strategic policies in service programs and beneficiaries of endowment fund development in the education sector. These guidelines cover priority areas of service programs, policy affirmation on service programs taking into account regional conditions, certain community groups. In addition, the proportion of the use of the results of the development of the endowment fund in the field of education, to the division of labor for the implementation of service programs by the ministry / technical establishment or LPDP. The structure of the members of the Board of Directors is the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture. Meanwhile, the vice president was appointed by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Then follow the Minister of Education and Culture, Research and Technology, the Minister of Worship, Head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation, as members. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



