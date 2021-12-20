Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches development projects worth Rs 650 crore on Goa liberation day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Goa Liberation Day celebrations yesterday at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taligao. He congratulated the freedom fighters and veterans of Operation Vijay during the ceremony. During his remarks on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Goa leads the way in good governance, per capita income and several other fronts. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa is a big hit in the state. The Prime Minister said that during their liberation struggle, the people of Goa have kept the flame of independence burning the longest. The Prime Minister commended the Goa government for completing 100 percent 1st dose coverage to all of its eligible population. He praised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for keeping pace with development in the state. The Prime Minister urged the people of the state to set new goals for themselves to reach greater heights. Recalling the dynamic leadership qualities of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Prime Minister Modi said Goa is on the path to development as envisioned by Parrikar. The Prime Minister mentioned that when the invitation was given to Pope Francis to come to India, he called it the best gift. Mr Modi said this reflected the Pope’s love for diversity and the vibrant democracy of India. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial to Azad Maidan in Panaji. He attended an air parade and a parade of sails on the beach of Miramar. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 650 crore in the state.

