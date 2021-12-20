If the world does not act in time, Afghanistan will become the biggest man-made disaster, warns Prime Minister Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivers his opening speech at the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. Photo: APP If the world does not act in a timely manner, Afghanistan has the potential to become “the greatest man-made disaster”, warns Prime Minister Imran Khan during the OIC debate. The Prime Minister said that the OIC has a huge responsibility as it is also our religious duty to support the Afghan brothers who are suffering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made the remarks during his opening speech at the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which is being held today in Islamabad.

Highlighting the collapse of hospitals, the education sector and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister called on the world to take immediate action as Afghanistan heads into chaos.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. When it cannot pay the salaries of civil servants, doctors and nurses, any government will collapse. But chaos is not for anyone. It certainly does not suit the United States, ”he added.

“If the Afghan government fails to fight terrorism, other countries could face fallout”

The prime minister said that due to a lack of resources, if the Afghan government remains unable to fight terrorism, other countries could face its repercussions as well.

Referring to the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan and the terrorist attacks inside Pakistan across the Afghan border, the prime minister said the only way to deal with the terrorist organization was a stable Afghanistan. He said ISIL was capable of carrying out international attacks.

The prime minister said Pakistan had the same concern too, having suffered the most collateral damage from the war in Afghanistan with the loss of 80,000 people and a shattered economy, and the displacement of 3.5 million people.

The Prime Minister welcomed the delegates to Pakistan and said ironically that Pakistan hosted the OIC debate on Afghanistan 41 years ago, as no country suffered as much from conflict as Afghanistan.

He said the situation in Afghanistan was also caused by years of corrupt government, the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of foreign assets and a dysfunctional banking system that could lead to the collapse of any state.

“The OIC has a huge responsibility”

The Prime Minister said that the OIC has a huge responsibility as it is also our religious duty to support the Afghan brothers who are suffering.

The prime minister urged the world not to tie their support to the Taliban, but rather to think of 40 million people.

However, he also said that the Taliban should also understand that forming an inclusive government, respecting human rights, especially of women, and banning the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in other countries would pave the way for international aid to Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, however, called on the international community to be sensitive to the cultural traditions of Afghanistan as well as to the neighboring regions of Pakistan, especially with regard to the education of girls.

He said that if their traditions were violated, families would never send their daughters to school even if prompted, but would gladly do so without any allowance if they felt satisfied.

“The chaos in Afghanistan will lead to a mass exodus of refugees”

The prime minister said any chaos in Afghanistan would lead to a mass exodus of refugees that would be unaffordable for Pakistan.

He said developed countries had a problem even with a few thousand refugees, so how could a developing country like Pakistan take in hundreds of thousands.

He also called for a unified OIC response to the Kashmir and Palestine issues, where people were fighting for their democratic rights guaranteed by the United Nations.

