Xi Jinping Focuses on Achieving Shared Growth Through Innovation





On June 16, 2021, staff at the Beijing branch of the Bank of Communications asked visitors to open the RMB digital wallet on their mobile phones. [Photo/Xinhua] Country seeks to help developing countries reap greater benefits from expanding digital economy Editor’s Note: China Daily has published a series of reports explaining how the global development initiative initially proposed by President Xi Jinping will help countries around the world support strong, green and more balanced growth amid unprecedented challenges. This is the fifth installment in the series. The rise of the digital industry, the ever-increasing number of patent applications and the vast prospects for China’s advanced technologies have had a profound impact on officials of international organizations such as Liu Hua, Director of the WIPO Office in China. In recent years, she has witnessed the country’s efforts to pursue innovation-driven growth and the development of the digital economy at home and abroad. “In terms of innovation and intellectual property rights, China will not wait for external promotion. What I see are the spontaneous actions of Chinese authorities and from all walks of life – the private sector, universities and all walks of life. Citizens unleash the driving force for future growth, gain the upper hand over future development, ”Liu told China Daily in a recent interview. Behind this momentum lies the evolving concept of China’s innovation-driven global growth, which President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized and promoted at important international conferences. As one of the six major areas of the global development initiative to promote common prosperity for the world that he proposed in September, Xi Jinping urged to “adhere to innovation-driven development” and called on all countries to “redouble their efforts to use scientific tools and technological achievements to increase productivity.” On November 12, at the 28th informal meeting of APEC leaders, Xi Jinping, in his presentation on innovation-driven growth and the digital economy, called on all countries to further develop digital infrastructure , accelerate digital transformation, strive to reduce the digital divide and promote the digital economy. development “. Promote the digital economy in a comprehensive way”. Zuo Xiaodong, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Information Security, said Beijing’s active role in these areas is a response to the strong desire of developing countries to build a digital economy. “The digital economy is a highlight of today’s global economic landscape. As the global economy is frustrated and growth is weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a key driver of the recovery, ”Zuo said. As part of China’s promotion of common prosperity in these areas, Xi Jinping announced on November 22 that China will provide 1,000 advanced technologies applicable to member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. . The president also announced that China will support the plan to exchange 300 young scientists from ASEAN countries to China over the next five years. In another speech to African countries on November 29, Xi Jinping announced Beijing’s plan to build 10 digital economy projects for the African continent, expand e-commerce cooperation on the Silk Road and organize an online shopping festival showcasing high quality African products. In addition to these offers of assistance or cooperation with other countries, China is also pursuing its own growth driven by innovation and a successful digital economy. According to the 2021 Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization in September, China climbed to 12th place, the only middle-income economy among the top 30. Hu Zucai, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said in March that China’s total R&D spending last year was 2.44 trillion yuan ($ 383.35 billion ), ranking second in the world and accounting for 2.4% of the country’s annual GDP. . Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on November 9, “These achievements are the result of the ingenuity and hard work of the Chinese people, and the result of vigorous promotion by the government. Chinese intellectual property strategies and innovation-driven development strategies. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a video message from December 7 to 16: Digital technology has saved lives by allowing millions of people to work, study and socialize safely online . . But the pandemic has also widened the digital divide. “Internet Governance Forum:” Internet Alliance “. He urged countries to step up cooperation in regaining control of data and connecting everyone to the internet by 2030. Liu Hua, director of the WIPO representative office in China, said the innovation-driven global economy has shown strong resilience, but the epidemic has widened the digital divide between regions. “Switzerland, followed by Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom retain their leading positions, while many other countries are further behind… This significant difference is reflected in the fact that China is the only country developing in the top 15 of the Global Innovation Index, ”she said. The term “digital divide” is also a key word in Beijing’s political discourse. President Xi’s frequently repeated phrase on innovation and digital governance is to “create an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for technological development.” At the G20 summit in October, Xi Jinping called on the group to “take responsibility for the digital age,” to further integrate digital technology into the real economy, and “to help developing countries bridge the gap. the digital divide ”. On the action side, China has decided to apply for membership of the “Digital Economy Partnership Agreement” to strengthen international cooperation in the field of the digital economy. In September last year, the country also offered the Global Data Security Initiative, which is a major initiative proposed by Xi Jinping in various global and regional activities to help countries resist security risks, infrastructure and cyberspace policy. . This initiative has been well received by some countries in the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. After a ministerial meeting with China earlier this month, member states of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States also expressed support. Shen Yi, professor and director of the Institute of Global Cyberspace Governance at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the initiative’s popularity is due to its respect for the ongoing technological revolution and its effective response to the challenges of digital security in developing countries. And emerging economies. Shen said the initiative challenges digital hegemony by promoting inclusive and win-win negotiations, and serves to build a community of destiny in cyberspace. “This is an open and inclusive proposition that embodies fairness and justice,” Shen said.

