Boris Johnson: Photo appears to show UK Prime Minister drinking wine with staff during coronavirus lockdown





The image, shared with British newspaper The Guardian , claims to show an outdoor rally that took place on May 15, 2020. Staff can be seen gathered in the Downing Street Garden, which is also the Prime Minister’s residence.

Johnson is pictured with her then-fiancé, Carrie Symonds, and two other people seated at a table. On the table, bottles of wine and a cheese board.

Four other staff are seated around a second table. Nine people are then gathered around a table on the grass, with two others sitting on the ground nearby.

Social distancing restrictions at the time meant mixing between households was limited to two people, who could only meet outdoors and at a distance of at least two meters (6.5 feet). In the workplace, the guidelines stated that face-to-face meetings should only take place when “absolutely necessary”.

On Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson responded to the image, saying: “As we said last week, business meetings are often held in the Downing Street Garden during the summer months. On this occasion, there were staff meetings following press conference No. 10. ” “Downing Street is the home of the Prime Minister as well as his place of work. The Prime Minister’s wife lives at No 10 and therefore legitimately uses the garden as well.” The photo is the last of a chain of scandals surrounding Johnson in recent weeks. The British Prime Minister was shaken by multiple complaints that social events took place inside 10 Downing Street in the run-up to Christmas 2020, when the country was under coronavirus regulations that banned such activities. Johnson insisted he believed no rules had been broken and asked one of his senior officials to investigate the alleged parties. Following the appearance of the latest photo, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party Angela Rayner tweeted: “Enough is enough. Immediately tell us the truth about what has been going on in Downing Street since the very beginning @BorisJohnson. “ Senior official Sue Gray was tasked with investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the investigation after it was revealed he was aware of a quiz being held in his department .

CNN’s Luke McGee contributed.

