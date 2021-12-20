PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters in Goas on jubilee of liberation | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Goa’s freedom fighters, both inside and outside Goa, for their sacrifices; he said that Goa never forgot his Indian origin and that India never forgot Goa. During a one-day visit to the coastal state which is celebrating its 60th anniversary since liberation, the Prime Minister said: “People from all over India have come together and held hands . Goa had been conquered by the Portuguese at a time when in another part of the country the Mughals had an empire. Since then, the country has experienced so many political storms. How many times has power changed hands, but despite the passage of time and changes in power, Goa has not forgotten its Indian character and India has not forgotten its Goa, did -he declares. From the Cuncolim rebellion to the Maratha conflict led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji, efforts were made to liberate Goa. The Pinto revolt was led by native Christians. It is the identity of India. It is a service to humanity. Efforts have been made from so many corners. The country became independent before Goa. Most Indians had their rights. Now they had time to live out their own dream, but so many freedom fighters gave up on it and continued to fight and sacrifice for Goas’ freedom, he said. This is because India is not just about political power; India is that thought, a family that protects human rights. 21 freedom fighters had to give their lives like Veer Karnail Singh Benipal from Punjab. They were agitated because part of India was still under foreign rule. Some compatriots still had not been granted freedom, he added. Names like Luis de Menezes Bragana, Tristo Bragana da Cunha, Julio Menezes, Purushottam Kakodkar, Laxmikant Bhembre, Bala Raya Mapari, so many of our freedom fighters led a post-independence agitation, they suffered, offered sacrifices , but did not let the movement stop, he added. Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Liberation Movement at the Martyrs’ Memorial in the state capital as well as to freedom fighters and veterans of the operation. Vijay during the ceremony. Goa was liberated through armed action by the Indian Army on December 19, 1961 in an operation codenamed Operation Vijay after all diplomatic efforts between India and Portugal to bring the former power failed. imperial to relinquish control of Goa. If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had lived a few more years, Goa would not have had to wait that long for his freedom, the prime minister said. Goa needs to make a new resolution. You should be wondering where you want Goa to be as it celebrates 75 years of the Liberation. Make new resolutions. He needs continuity. It should stay the same in the future. We must not stop, said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also witnessed a parade of sails by Indian Navy ships, Coast Guard and civilian agencies; and an Indian Navy flypast from Miramar Beach. During his visit, the Prime Minister also inaugurated projects worth 650 crore including a super specialized block of Goa Medical College and Hospital, the restoration of a historic fort among other projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-pays-tribute-to-goa-s-freedom-fighters-on-liberation-jubilee-101639936944363.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos