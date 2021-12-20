Mary Trump warns her uncle Donald Trump will stop at nothing to retain power





The niece of former President Donald Trump fears that she will not stop her efforts to remain at the head of the Republican Party and regain the American presidency.

On Sunday, Mary Trump was asked about the former president’s remarks during the historic tour of Houston the day before, where he again claimed to have sent 10,000 troops to Capitol Hill during the January 6 riots.

The 56-year-old psychologist told MSNBC Alex Witt that her uncle had the opportunity to cover his tracks and was focused on becoming president again.

There is no background here and he is very much aware of the fact that he has the opportunity to continue to muddle the waters and very honestly rewrite history, which is an incredibly dangerous time for this country, said Mrs. Trump.

He’s not doing it for any other reason other than the fact that he believes it will allow him to continue to remain at the helm of the Republican Party and maybe even regain power in this country, she added.

When Witt asked her about claims by former presidents that there was “love in this crowd” at the Stop the Steal rally before the Capitol riot, Ms Trump said she did not believe that ‘he understood love.

I think he doesn’t understand what that word means, honestly, Ms. Trump said. And I’m not kidding. I really don’t believe Donald Trump understands what love is, what it feels like to love someone or to be loved.

Because no one who understands this concept could assimilate the violence, the vitriol, the racism, the anti-American sentiments that were expressed on January 6 during this violent insurgency could possibly confuse it with anything that looks like love. , she added.

She also called the failure of Mr. Trumps’ historic tour with former Fox News host Bill OReillya, adding that small crowds mean the former president’s popularity is becoming “less and less relevant”.

We saw how his reunion with Bill OReilly was a dismal failure, as people had to pay to go and obviously not something that a lot of people were willing to do. she declared.

Ms Trump has sharply criticized her uncle and family since starting her presidency. She also wrote a book in 2020 titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man, which sold almost a million copies on the day it was released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/mary-donald-trump-2024-elections-b1979154.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos