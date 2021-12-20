PM Modi To Meet With India Inc Before Budget Amid Omicron Fear | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with captains of industry ahead of the national budget to discuss measures needed to keep India’s economic recovery amid global concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, which could restrict mobility and disrupt economic activity.

Modi is expected to meet with industry officials soon, two people familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity. It could happen earlier this week, possibly as early as Monday night, one said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the budget for 2022-2023 on February 1.

Government and industry are cautious of Omicron as it could slow economic growth, the second person said. The Modi government has always been proactive. He is keen to take political action to protect the Indian economy from any impending global crisis. This will be done through dialogue with all stakeholders, including industry, the person said.

The meeting would take place against the background of two official reports. The upturn in national economic activity is becoming increasingly widespread, with the expansion of vaccination coverage, the collapse of new cases of Covid-19 and the rapid normalization of mobility, said the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India in its December 8 economic outlook. .

He warned, however, that volatility in commodity prices, persistent disruptions in global supply, new mutations in the virus and volatility in financial markets could present downside risks to his outlook. India’s GDP growth will be 9.5% until March 2022, the committee predicted.

Another government report warned of a potential disruption to India’s economic growth dynamics due to Omicron. Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, could pose a new risk to the ongoing global recovery, the finance ministry said in its December 11 monthly economic report.

India’s economic recovery is being driven by the Modi government’s timely relief and stimulus packages, and the massive vaccination campaign, the second person said. It is necessary to have a similar calibrated approach going forward to keep pace with economic development.

Modi hosted a roundtable on Friday with representatives of venture capital and private equity funds. The prime minister has consistently worked to boost the country’s investment climate, the government said in a statement after the meeting. The discussion during the meeting went along similar lines, while also illustrating how the Prime Minister personally interacts with industry leaders to collect contributions ahead of the next budget.

Earlier last week on Wednesday, Modi met up with Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, which she said in a tweet was a productive and high-profile conversation.

India is expected to experience growth of 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022, the highest among major economies, and ahead of China’s growth of 8% and 5.6% during the periods respective ones, the IMF said in its October update to the World Economic Outlook.

The Covid-19 outbreak last year and the strict 68-day nationwide lockdown had a devastating impact on the economy. India’s GDP declined 24.4% in the first fiscal quarter ended June 2020. It plunged into a technical recession with negative growth for two consecutive quarters as it contracted 7.4% over the next three months.

Subsequently, the economy experienced a V-shaped recovery thanks to a 20 97 trillion stimulus and policy reforms announced since March 2020. Positive growth of 0.5% was reported in the third quarter, followed by a 1.6% expansion in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 .

The Indian economy started the current fiscal year with a record growth of 20.1% in the first quarter, signaling a strong recovery in business activities. It grew 8.4% in the second quarter ended September 2021 thanks to increased government spending and exports, according to official data.