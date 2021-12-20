The American Mao: Donald Trump led the Republican Party into a cultural revolution





There is only one truth: the truth of the party. And the party is Donald Trump.

This is what it is about, guys. The Republican Party has effectively been turned into a double of the Chinese Communist Party, with its own version of Chairman Mao Zedong as its head and the first thing on the Party’s agenda is a purge.

It started shortly after Trump lost the election last November. Who was out? Anyone who refused to help facilitate the big lie was kicked out by the Republicans’ maximum leader. Brad Raffensberger, the Republican Secretary of State for Georgia, who rejected Trump’s call to “find” more than 11,000 votes so that he can reverse the elections in that state. Outside. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, another Republican who didn’t sign the Big Lie with enough enthusiasm to please Maximum Leader: Out. Trump tweeted on Dec. 30 (while he still had a Twitter account): “@BrianKempGA should step down. He’s an obstructionist who refuses to admit we won Georgia, BIG!”

CNN described the Trump purge campaign this way: “Trump has taken his involvement in the 2022 Republican primaries to a new level as he strives to continuously shape the GOP in his image. to eliminate potential GOP threats against its approved candidates and encouraged others to come forward against its enemies. “

The Maximum Leader supports candidates running against any Republican who voted to impeach him, especially Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was instrumental in the House Special Committee’s investigation into the attack of January 6 against the United States Capitol. She has previously been stripped of her leadership position in the Republican House Caucus and has been censored by the Wyoming Republican Party.

Trump has evolved across the country, endorsing people he sees as loyalists even when they arrive loaded with luggage, such as with his endorsement of former NFL star Herschel Walker during the Georgia Senate race l ‘next year, though Walker was charged in a divorce with “physical violence and extremely threatening behavior,” including threatening his ex-wife with a pistol and knives. In the race for the open Senate seat of Pennsylvania, Trump endorsed Sean Parnell despite similar allegations in a divorce petition that Parnell physically abused his wife and children. (Parnell recently suspended his campaign after a judge granted his ex-wife the primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their children.)

Returning to Georgia, the Maximum Leader also backed former Sen. David Perdue to run against Kemp in the Republican primary for governor. Perdue lost her Senate reelection race to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff in January.

In Alabama, Trump is reportedly considering backing a challenger to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, in retaliation for his decision to reject his request to hold a 2020 campaign rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. He also supports Representative Mo Brooks in his campaign for the open Senate seat in Alabama. Brooks has been a staunch Trump supporter and Big Lie super-broadcaster, and appeared with the Maximum Leader at his Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse, where he helped piss off the crowds ahead of the Capitol storming. .

The best thing that may have happened to Fox News was the permanent suspension of Trump’s Twitter account two days after the assault on Capitol Hill. With the Maximum Leader no longer able to speak directly to his supporters, he became dependent on Fox as his main propaganda arm.

This happened just in time, because after Fox News became the first network to report that Biden won Arizona state in the November election, many Fox viewers became so angry that they fled almost immediately to even more right-wing media such as Newsmax. and the OAN network. On December 8, 2020, Newsmax scored a victory on Fox News for the first time, when “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax beat “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox in the 7pm slot. In March of this year, an opinion poll by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates showed that Fox had lost viewers to Newsmax and OAN, although the network remained far ahead of the two right-wing rivals in the overall ratings.

Panicked at the prospect of losing the Trump base, Fox News threw itself into the arms of the Maximum Leader and let loose its dogs, encouraging its star hosts of the evening to move all-in to spread the big lie that Trump was the ” true “winner. the 2020 election. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have taken their shows even more to the right than usual. Carlson produced a special called “Patriot Purge,” which premiered in early November on the network’s new streaming service, Fox Nation. The three-part series attempts to argue for the fully concocted premise that the assault on Capitol Hill was not carried out by Trump supporters but was a “false flag” operation led by the FBI, the antifa and other dark forces.

More recently, there has been the publication of text messages sent to Mark Meadows by Fox stars Hannity, Ingraham and “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, asking the White House chief of staff to bring Trump to quash the insurgency and send his followers home. After this news hit the headlines, the Fox hosts reacted as if they had been bitten by a rabid hedgehog, denying that their texts said what they said and pledging lifelong loyalty to the Maximum Leader.

Two leading figures from the world of Fox News recently resigned in protest against Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” series: Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes. Last Sunday, Fox host Chris Wallace announced he was leaving the network for CNN’s new streaming service, CNN +. But none of the three really left of their own accord. They have been purged. They weren’t Trumpian enough. In a Wednesday column, Goldberg said he was leaving because he couldn’t stand the lies and hypocrisy, describing a culture within the network where Fox hosts “said one thing in my face or in my presence. and another thing when the cameras and microphones were flipped. ” Everyone at Fox News knew what happened on January 6, Goldberg hinted. It was their lies “over the next 11 months” that drove him away.

This is what a cultural revolution looks like. First comes a purge of all opponents or even skeptics of the maximum leader, followed by a purification of the Party in his name. In China, the Cultural Revolution lasted from 1966 until Mao Zedong’s death in 1976 and aimed to eliminate Mao’s rivals in the Party, government, schools and workplaces. Mao insisted that those who are disloyal to the Party be wiped out through a violent class struggle, symbolized by his call to “bomb the headquarters,” including local government buildings, party headquarters, schools and colleges. . Books that were determined to go against Mao’s teachings were burned. Academics, professors and government bureaucrats were sent to what amounted to exile inside the country to re-education and labor camps.

All you have to do is subtract the word “camps” to describe what the Republican Party is doing in this country right now. They ban books in Texas and elsewhere. They collect petitions to hold recall elections against school board members guilty of teaching what they consider to be “anti-white” subjects in schools, by which they hear the real story of slavery , segregation and Jim Crow. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis has just proposed an “anti-Woke” law allowing parents to sue local school boards if they believe their children are learning the mythical subject “Critical Race Theory”. This proposal is based on the recently enacted Texas anti-abortion law, allowing random citizens to sue anyone who facilitates an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. In Florida as in Texas, what amounts to self-defense cadres are being put in place to impose the will of the Party on the people in this case, the will of the Republican Party.

Every time a Republican stands up and points out that the Emperor has no clothes on, the Party destroys him. Which makes you wonder, how long will it be before you need to be a Republican to be purged and your career destroyed? When will it happen that if you express anti-Trump thoughts or write anti-Trump articles or attend anti-Trump rallies or even God help us vote against Trump, you risk losing your job?

Mao started the Cultural Revolution to destroy opponents and enemies of the Party. Stalin created the Gulag as an instrument of political repression to accomplish the same. More than 18 million supposed opponents of the Communist Party were relegated to the camps between 1930 and 1953, the year of Stalin’s death.

Note that in both cases, the maximum leader must have died himself before his campaign of political repression, punishment and death was over.

Both the Soviet Union and China had to go through a process of self-correction after decades of political repression, thought control, re-education and murder. Russian self-correction ultimately led to the bankruptcy and breakup of the Soviet Union. Self-correction in China has led to the abandonment of communism in everything but the name and the overhaul of the country as a capitalist economy under centralized state control. Neither country today looks like it was under the maximum rulers who shot them down.

In this country, the Republican Party is “Republican” only in name and seems incapable of self-correction. He would have to get rid of Donald Trump’s ties and lies to even begin to come to his senses. There may be skeptics in the ranks of the Party, or people who not only should know better but know better. But unless they can raise objections without facing political death, the Republican Party’s Cultural Revolution will continue, if the past is a prologue, until the death of the maximum leader.

