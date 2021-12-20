Ronnie O’Sullivan mocks Prime Minister Boris Johnson after ending grim race to win World Grand Prix | Other | sport





Ronnie O’Sullivan has found time to mock Prime Minister Boris Johnson after ending a scorching race to win the World Grand Prix. The 46-year-old defeated world No.4 Neil Robertson on Sunday, ending a streak that saw him lose five straight finals last season.

By his own admission, O’Sullivan was running out of his best form during the tournament. He apologized to fans and shared his embarrassment after a poor initial performance against Hossein Vafaei in the round of 16 – a game he ultimately won 4-1. And against Stuart Bingham in the semi-finals, O’Sullivan claimed he ‘stank of joint‘. But after a slow start on Sunday, the Wordsley-born star returned to form at Coventry to rebound from a 7-5 deficit, ultimately winning 10-8 to win his 38th league title.

After, O’Sullivan said: “I was determined the whole game. Neil should have been way ahead in the afternoon, but he wasn’t. “And I found something tonight after Neil made an unfortunate mistake. “He’s a great champion, a great ambassador, one of the best players of all time and I love playing against him. “With Covid and all, it’s great to see all the fans here tonight – it’s like 10 Downing Street, a mass spreader!

“I’ve won so much in my career, it’s not having a big head, it’s just about enjoying life and playing and I gave it my all tonight and a win is good. “ O’Sullivan’s light comment on Downing Street presumably refers to accusations of a Christmas party held last year when the country was under strict Covid regulations. Such an eyebrow-raising joke is typical of the six-time world champion, who recently claimed he would advise his own son against pursuing a career in snooker. He also claimed he was prepared to “stink” the sites for another three years before retiring, despite the acceptance that his overall level has declined in recent years.

But the World Grand Prix victory will be a welcome triumph after a difficult streak of crucial defeats last season, and the £ 100,000 prize won’t hurt either. “The first session, I could have had a lead, but Ronnie fought really well, especially the last frame at 4-4”, admitted Robertson. “But I came back playing well tonight and from 7-5 I knew I only needed three more chances. But Ronnie played some great stuff after that. “It’s disappointing because I would have liked to have gotten to a decision maker, but as a snooker fan it’s also good to see Ronnie win titles again.”

