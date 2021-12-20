Donald Trump condemns US boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics





Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the US-led boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, dismissing the idea as terrible and adding that such politically motivated measures could have an impact on the player morale. In a TV interview with Fox News Maria Bartiromo, Trump lambasted Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he was a killer, but I had a great relationship with him.

The former US leader then said he would not encourage the US to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics because of the country’s appearance.

Trump then cited the experience of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, as he put it, that he watched Jimmy Carter do it. [in 1980] and it was awful.

He then added: It was terrible. It hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do than this.

The ex-president stressed that boycotting games is not a powerful thing. It almost makes us look, I don’t know, like sore losers.

Trump says he had “excellent relations” with China

Trump in his show referred to the 1980 US-led boycott of the Olympics in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Soviet Union and its closest allies boycotted the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, United States. The Biden administration announced an official diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, citing human rights violations by China and the persecution of the Uyghur minority community in the Xinjiang region. In his interview with Fox, Trump said he has an excellent relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

I really believe he liked me, I like him, Trump said. He’s a killer but I had a great relationship with him, the former U.S. executive told Fox News.

In January 2020, the former Republican leader struck a trade deal with China which he tweeted will bring the United States and China closer together in many other ways. He then praised Xi Jinping, tweeting Super working with President Xi, a man who truly loves his country. Much more to come!

In March, as the coronavirus spread across the world, Trump spoke to the Chinese President and tweeted, I just ended a really good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in detail the CoronaVirus which ravages large parts of our planet. China has been through a lot and has developed a solid understanding of the virus. We work in close collaboration. Lots of respect! Relations between ex-President Trump and Xi Jinping have deteriorated after China projected non-cooperation and lack of transparency on the new spread of SARS-CoV-2.

When Trump and former first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese leader Jinping sent a message of best wishes for their recovery.

