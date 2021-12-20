Jokowi: The rural economy is a savior during the pandemic





The number of BUM Desa is currently experiencing a very drastic increase. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the economy in Indonesia rural to be a savior during the Covid-19 pandemic. Because in the current pandemic situation, he said, the economy of urban areas is actually badly affected. “During this pandemic, when the urban economy is severely disrupted, the rural economy has become one of the saviors,” Jokowi said at the opening of a national coordination meeting for village businesses (BUM Desa) at Birawa Ballroom, Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta, Monday (20/20 12). Therefore, he requested that this condition be used by the region and also BUM Village To do economic transformation in the village, working on economic activity in order to penetrate a larger market. So that it can make the village the base of more productive economic activities. “Keep starting to change, you must all have the courage to change the economic transformation of the village. Its very important. And BUM Desa, BUM Desa together must also transform, not be routine, not work on things that only concern the village, but also have a big vision, can move towards bigger markets, especially towards the export markets, ”he said. Jokowi said that the number of BUM Desa is currently experiencing a very drastic increase, from 8,100 BUM Desa in 2014 to 57,200 BUM Desa. However, he reminded BUM Desa to focus on improving the quality of its activities as well. So that it can offer greater economic benefits to the surrounding community. In addition, he said, BUM Desa must also play a role in the economic activities of the community and not kill the existing businesses. “For example, in the village there are already 5 or 10 small stores, BUM Desa is actually making a bigger store. The 10 are dead, this one has lived well. This is not true. It’s not that, ”he said. According to Jokowi, BUM Desa must be geared towards forming new businesses that the community needs and be able to consolidate people’s businesses to facilitate sourcing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/r4eeax370/jokowi-ekonomi-perdesaan-jadi-penyelamat-pada-masa-pandemi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos