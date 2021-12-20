PM Narendra Modi to visit Prayagraj tomorrow – Mysuru Today





Prime News, National, Women, Finance, New Delhi, December 20: – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday, December 21, and participate in a one-of-a-kind program involving more than two lakhs of women, his office said. The program is organized in line with Modi’s vision of empowering women, especially at the local level, by providing them with the skills, incentives and resources needed, the PMO said, adding that it will transfer an amount of $ 1,000. Rupee crores in Self Help Groups (SHG) bank account, benefiting around 16 lakh female members. This transfer is made within the framework of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHG receiving a community investment fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 by SHG, It said. To encourage business correspondents-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the Prime Minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4000 as an allowance for the first month on the account of 20,000 of them. When BC-Sakhis start their work as home financial service providers at the local level, they are given a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they stabilize in their work and then start earning from the commission. on transactions, the PMO mentioned. During the program, Modi will also transfer a total amount of over 20 crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under “Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program”. The program provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. It will also lay the foundation stone for 202 manufacturing units for nutritional supplements. These units are funded by SHGs and will be built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore for one unit. (Inputs: Agencies, NGB) Leave a reply comments

