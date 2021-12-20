Xi Jinping wants Chinese artists and writers to practice morality. And a big publisher quits

Text size:

IIn this week’s Chinascope, we watch XiJinpingtelling writers and artists to practice morality,World timeeditor-in-chief Hu Xijinsteppingdown, Taiwanholdinga referendum, and other headlines from China and the world.

China during the week

China tightens control over the work of artists, actors and writers, and President Xi Jinping wants them to uphold “morality”

Xi’s push to reshape China took another turn this week when writers and artists told writers and artists to practice morality and build “socialist cultural power.” Xi did theRemarksin his speech to the Federation of Chinese Literary and Artistic Circles in Beijing.

“Literature and art must be popular, but they must not be vulgar or kitsch. Literature and art want to prosper, but they must not become the advocate of bad habits ”notedXi Jinping during his speech.

Chinascopetold you about the state’s actions against Chinese celebrities during a cultural crackdown that saw the downfall of singer Kris Wu and pianist Yi Lundi. Hu Xijin is another celebrity making the news in China.

The controversial editor-in-chief of stateWorld time(Hunqi Shboin Chinese) Hu Xijin announced on his social media accounts that he would be retiring.

Lao Hu will be 62 after the new year and retire. I have gone through the retirement formalities, and I no longer exercise the functions of editor-in-chief ofWorld time. I will continue to contribute to the development of theWorld time and do my best for the party’s public opinion work, he said.

Lao Hu is Hu Xijin’s popular name on social media, meaning ‘old Hu’.

China Media Project, a reputable source of insider knowledge about the Chinese Communist Party, reported, citing sources, that Hu was fired. Although it is not clear why.

that of Hong KongTsingtao DailyreportedthisWorld timeestablish the post of president to “strengthen political direction”. Another speculation that could explain Hu Xijin’s departure is Peng Shuai’s failed campaign to show that all is well with his case. Peng Shuai is a Chinese tennis star who accused former Chinese politician Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault and then disappeared.World timewas at the forefront of a mismanaged campaign linked to the Peng affair.

Meanwhile, winter in the Himalayas may seem calm, but the standoff between India and China is far from resolved.

The People’s Liberation Army released propaganda footage of a simulated nuclear, biological and chemical attack in Tibet. A detailed analysis of the shared images published inDaily APAreveals that the exercise is not recent.

Foreign policy magazinereportedcitingsenior US defense officials say the Pentagon is concerned about China’s military build-up near the border with India. This story was laterupdatewith satellite images of the Chinese H-6 bomber at Golmud Airport in Qinghai Province.

The situation in Taiwan has also become tense, and its domestic politics have become increasingly central to the US-China conflict. The ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) in Taiwan wants to expand its ties with the United States, but the main opposition party, the Kuomintang Party (KMT), is unwilling to do so.

Taiwan held areferendumon four issues: nuclear energy, pork imports, conservation of seaweed reefs, and whether future referendums were to be held alongside national elections. Voters backed the DPP’s position on all four issues in the referendum which saw a low turnout with just 41 percent of eligible voters showing up at polling stations.

Importing pork is asensitivesubject that polarized Taiwanese politics. The approved proposal would allow pork to be imported from the United States under a trade agreement with traces of an additive substance called ractopamine. The KMT opposed the trade deal.

China’s ties with Russia are another topic of discussion in strategic circles. They increasingly intrigue experts as the two countries seek to challenge the international order led by the United States and its allies.

President Vladimir Putin and Xi held a virtual summit on Wednesday and pledged to strengthen their ties. Although the world has seen turbulent changes, Sino-Russian relations have shown new vitality and energy, Xi Jinpingnotedduring the summit.

Putin has revealed that he will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in person and likely become the first leader to meet Xi in more than two years. Xi did not leave mainland Chinabecausehis state visit to Myanmar in January 2020.

China in the world news

China’s meteoric advance in its hypersonic missile program has sounded alarm bells in New Delhi.

Minister of Defense Rajnath Singhnotedthat India must immediately develop hypersonic cruise missiles to maintain “a minimum of credible deterrence against its enemies”. Although Singh did not mention China in his speech, the timing of the remarks suggests that the proposed hypersonic missile program was a response to recent developments.

The United States and some allied countries consider Huawei’s technology cheap but unreliable by cybersecurity standards. But Huawei disputes the claim and has asked for evidence to prove the claims. Last week, new evidence surfaced to support the claims.

The Washington Postrevealedthat Huawei has helped several Chinese provinces with their surveillance programs.To postshared details of 3,000 internal PowerPoint slides, which describe a monitoring program developed by Huawei with partner vendors.

Huawei’s troubles didn’t end withThe Washington Poststory.

Bloomberglaterreportedciting sources that Huawei was responsible for a “sophisticated intrusion” into Australia’s telecommunications networks in 2012. The report says Australian officials informed the United States of the breach and several national security officials have received information on the matter from Australian and US agencies.

The wave of revelations is not just a coincidence. The United States has gathered its diplomatic resources to convince its allies and partners to sever ties with Huawei.

The United Arab Emirates recentlyannouncementthat they had suspended negotiations on a $ 23 billion deal to buy 50 F-35s from the United States. The source of tension between the UAE and the United States is Abu Dhabi’s dependence on Huawei for its networking needs. The JoeBiden administration wants Abu Dhabi to remove all Huawei equipment and believes Huawei’s presence could disclose sensitive data from the F-35 jet.Chinascopetold you about a planned Chinese military installation in the United Arab Emirates.

Huawei wasn’t the only Chinese company to make the news last week.

United States Department of Treasury and Commercecollectivelyadded more than 40 Chinese companies to the “Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Enterprise” entity list and to the US export entity list.

DJI and several other Chinese companies have beenaddedto the list of military entities of the US Treasury Department to allow biometric monitoring of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. The Treasury Department’s Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex List of Companies is a relatively new list of entities that explicitly targets companies with links to the Chinese military or law enforcement.

What you need to read this week

Xi Jinping’s leadership style: micromanagement that leaves underlings in difficultyJosh Chin

China’s football dream has turned into a debt nightmareFeng zhen

Experts this week

In addition to China and the United States, there are Europe, Russia, Japan and South Korea, ASEAN and the developing world at large, although the formation of “gangs” is fierce for some time, a considerable number of countries do not want to choose sides in the Sino-US struggle. If we control it and use it well, the vast intermediary force will be an important driving force for peaceful reunification with Taiwan,wroteFeng shaolei, director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University.

Upcoming watch

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congressmeetin Beijing on Monday to consider several bills, including the bill on women’s rights and protection of interests.

This week, Hong Kong residents will vote in thefirstelection “reserved for patriots” for limited seats in the legislative council after the entry into force of Beijing’s new law on national security.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in China-focused International Politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Opinions are personal.

This is a weekly recap that Aadil Brar writes about what’s buzzing in China. This product will soon be available as a Subscriber Product.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

