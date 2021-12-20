Erdogan vows to fight inflation and higher interest rates amid growing skepticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to curb the alarming rise in inflation in the country and reaffirmed his support for low interest rates.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Ilim Yayma Foundation in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan said Ankara would not abandon free market principles and implement a controlled exchange rate regime.

“The Turkish economy will continue its momentum in accordance with the rules of the market economy, as it has done so far,” he said, dismissing claims that the country needs a “state of economic emergency”.

Earlier, after the end of a Turkiye-Africa summit, Erdogan said “sooner or later, just as we lowered inflation to 4% when I took office … we will reduce it again”.

But, I will not let my citizens, my people, be crushed by interest rates, he said in a meeting with young Africans, according to a video released on Sunday.

The Turkish leader stressed that his policy of lowering interest rates was part of a successful war of economic independence which he said will boost exports, jobs, investment and growth.

The remarks came as the Turkish lira hit a record low above 17 against the US dollar on Friday.

Amid growing fears of an inflationary spiral, the currency has lost 55% of its value this year and 37% in the past 30 days alone.

Turkey’s annual inflation fell to almost 4% in 2011, when Erdogan was prime minister. However, it has skyrocketed since 2017, jumping 3.5% in November and 21.3% over the year.

Many economists have called the Turkish government’s policies reckless and have warned that the country’s inflation will exceed 30% in the coming year.

Turkey last week increased its minimum wage by 50 percent from next year. Erdogan, after making the announcement Thursday, said the policy change would result in the biggest increase in the minimum wage in 50 years.

However, locals believe that a 50 percent increase in the minimum wage, which is expected to raise consumer price inflation by 3.5 to 10 percentage points, will be insufficient.

Thousands of Turks took to the streets of Istanbul and the southeastern city of Diyarbakir over the weekend to protest the soaring cost of living.

The Turkish president further underlined in his remarks that his country’s problems were due to “unreasonable attacks” on its economy and dismissed calls for capital controls as “ridiculous”.

“The limited rate cuts we have made cannot be the cause of this picture,” he said, insisting that exchange rates were “the weapon of the game against Turkey”.

Under pressure from Erdogan, Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 500 basis points since September in hopes the model would boost exports, jobs, investment and growth.

Turkey’s largest business group, TUSIAD, however on Saturday called on the government to abandon the low interest rate policy and revert to “the rules of economics”.

This decision angered Erdogans, who called TUSIAD’s statement an attack on the government.

“Our government’s economic policy is proceeding exactly as we have determined, aside from temporary exchange rate volatility,” Erdogan boasted. “I call on all of my citizens to stand more firmly alongside their state and government on the economy.”

“God willing, inflation will drop as soon as possible,” he hastened to add.