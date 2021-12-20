Islamic world offers ways to help desperately poor Afghans





ISLAMABAD (AP) Islamic countries rushed on Sunday to find ways to help Afghanistan avoid an impending economic collapse which they said would have a horrendous global impact.

The hastily convened meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad ended with a pledge to establish a fund to provide humanitarian assistance through the Islamic Development Bank, which would provide cover for countries to do so. donations without dealing directly with the country’s Taliban leadership.

In a press conference at the end of the summit, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also described what he called good news from the United States, including the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, attended the summit.

He said West had met on the sidelines with the Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Qureshi said West also said he has a mandate to engage with the Taliban, that US humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan will not come with any preconditions, and that there could be up to 1, $ 2 billion available through the World Bank in cash that could be released in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate response from the United States to Qureshi’s statements.

The United States and other countries are increasingly called upon to release more than $ 10 billion in frozen Afghan assets. However, previously the United States has said at least some of that money was linked to disputes involving survivors and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda while they were housed in Afghanistan by the Taliban during their previous reign. .

Sunday’s summit brought together dozens of foreign ministers as well as the special representatives on Afghanistan of major powers, including China, the United States and Russia. It also included the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and the President of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, who presented several concrete funding proposals. He said the IDB can manage trusts that could be used to transfer money to Afghanistan, jumpstart businesses and help save a deeply troubled economy.

At the start of the summit, several participating countries called for a swift opening of the country’s banking system and, collectively, with the United Nations and international banking institutions, to provide assistance to Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed his remarks to the United States, urging Washington to drop the preconditions for releasing desperately needed funds and restarting Afghanistan’s banking systems.

Khan appeared to offer the Taliban to go beyond their limits when it comes to educating girls, urging the world to understand cultural sensitivities and claiming that human rights and women’s rights have different meanings in different countries. Other speakers, including OIC President Hussain Ibrahim Taha, stressed the need to protect human rights, especially those of women and girls.

This rally is about the Afghan people, said Qureshi, who warned that without immediate help Afghanistan was certain to collapse. The consequences would be horrific, ”he said, not only in Afghan lives lost to famine and disease, but also what would most certainly create a mass exodus of Afghans. He predicted that chaos would spread, allowing terrorism and drug trafficking to flourish.

Martin Griffiths, UN Under Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has warned that Afghanistan cannot survive on donations alone. He urged donor countries to be flexible, allowing their money to pay the wages of public sector workers and support basic services such as health, education, electricity, livelihoods. , to give the Afghan people a chance through this winter and encouragement to stay home with their families. “

Beyond that, Griffiths said, we need constructive engagement with the de facto authorities to clarify what we expect from each other.

Afghanistan’s faltering economy, he added, requires decisive and compassionate action, or “I fear this downfall will lead to the downfall of the entire population.”

Griffiths said families simply don’t have the money for daily purchases like food and fuel as prices skyrocket. The cost of fuel has increased by around 40% and most families spend 80% of their money just on food.

He spelled out a number of striking statistics.

Universal poverty could reach 97% of the Afghan population. This could be the dark next step, he warned. Within a year, 30% of Afghanistan’s GDP (gross domestic product) could be completely lost, while male unemployment could double to 29%. “

Next year, the UN will ask for $ 4.5 billion in aid from Afghanistan, the biggest request for humanitarian aid, he said.

In what appeared to be a message to the Taliban delegation, Qureshi and subsequent speakers, including Taha, emphasized the protection of human rights, especially those of women and girls.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Muttaqi said the new Afghan leadership is committed to educating girls and women in the workforce.

Yet four months after Taliban rule, girls are not allowed to attend high school in most provinces, and although women have returned to work in much of the health sector, many women officials were prevented from coming to work.

At the conclusion of the summit, Qureshi said that the OIC agreed to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan. The 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers present also agreed to establish a closer partnership with the United Nations to help desperate Afghans.

Participants also stressed the critical need to open up Afghanistan’s banking facilities, which have been largely closed since the Taliban took control on August 15. The Taliban have limited withdrawals from the country’s banks to $ 200 per month.

We collectively believe that we must unblock financial and banking channels because the economy cannot function and people cannot be detained without banking services, Qureshi said.

