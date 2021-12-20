Trump looks strong for 2024





People who believe Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party has been primarily malicious are still looking for signs that it is fading.

Matt Lewis, writing in the Daily Beast, sees many of these indicators, from empty seats during recent Trump events to the struggles of some of the candidates he has backed. National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar believes Trump gave his party opponents an opportunity by backing former Sen. David Perdues’ main challenge against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. If they help Kemp resist it, they’ll free other Republicans from the need to stay in bed in front of Trump.

Many anti-Trump Republicans also took courage in November over Glenn Youngkins’ victory in Virginia’s race for governor, as it suggested their party could win back some of the voters Trump had kicked out of the party while retaining those it had recruited.

The obvious bad news for opponents of Trump, which neither Lewis nor Kraushaar denies, is that Trump retains great strength in the party and remains his most powerful leader. The less obvious bad news is that he’s also stronger than he looks.

There are two reasons for this hidden force. The first concerns the interest of Republican voters in winning the 2024 election.

Anti-Trump Republicans will seek to persuade them that they will lose to the Democrats if Trump is the candidate again. Trump has always been unpopular, he lost his re-election, and he has increasingly focused on his personal grievances rather than on issues that directly concern most voters.

Losing a presidential election, and especially a re-election, usually damages a candidate’s political reputation to the point that he cannot attempt a comeback four years later. Attacking the nonsense of having won the last campaign in a landslide, in order to have it robbed, is part of avoiding exile towards the loser.

But it’s not just the myths about 2020 that will lead Republican voters to think he’s a viable candidate for 2024. There’s also the reality that, well, he’s a viable candidate for 2024.

A Wall Street Journal poll in December puts him just one point behind Biden in a rematch. A different poll had Trump ahead of him by two last month. Of course, it is very early and the Democrats may be at their lowest.

The takeaway from these polls is simply that Trump is not a definite loser. If Democrats are in trouble in 2024, his enthusiastic supporters could once again join voters who reluctantly prefer him to Democrats in giving him a voting majority.

The second reason Trump has more power over Republicans than it seems is that his influence depends as much on the depth of his support as on the breadth. Some Republicans who want Trump to step aside have found solace in polls which show voters are increasingly likely to call themselves primarily Republicans rather than Trump supporters. (In October 2020, Trump’s first voters outnumbered Republicans’ first voters 59-30; this month the split is 42-50.)

Let’s say, however, that the Trump-first number is still dropping sharply, to 10% of right-wing voters. If Trump is willing and able to convince 10% not to vote for the Republican candidates he dislikes, Republicans will not be able to win races in many places. And we know he’s ready to do it.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl reported that on the last day of his presidency, Trump threatened to destroy the Republican Party by creating a new one. It was two weeks after he cost Republicans two Senate seats and, therefore, control of the chamber by attacking Republican officials in Georgia and casting doubt on the fairness of the election.

Since then, Trump has openly spoken about how Republican voters will not run in 2022 or 2024 if Republicans do not solve the 2020 presidential election fraud, “which can easily be read as a threat to Republicans who do not not indulge his landslide fantasy. If Kemp defeats Perdue in the primaries, Trump will likely campaign against him in the general election without fear of a Democrat taking advantage. If Kemp then loses, Republicans looking for lessons on Trump will pay more attention to the end of his governorship than to his victory in the primaries.

Trump is, in short, well protected from the eligibility argument his Republican opponents would most like to make, and he sets himself apart from his potential rivals by his indifference to anything but his own best interests. Like it or not and I really, really don’t, these are two political assets for him that have a hard time to endure.

Ramesh Ponnuru, editor at National Review, is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

