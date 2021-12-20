PM Modi chairs meeting with key ministers to define plans for current session | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his government’s senior ministers in parliament on Monday to discuss various issues and the strategy for the current winter session.

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju and others were present at the meeting.

Opposition parties have decided not to attend meetings called by the government to end the Rajya Sabha’s stalemate during the current winter session of parliament.

The decision was taken after a meeting of opposition parties this morning.

“We will not attend the meeting called by the government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and the revocation of the suspension of 12 opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not leave both houses of parliament function, ”said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay. said Raut.

Today’s meeting of the leaders of the two chambers of parliament has been called to define the new strategy to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition MPs and to call for the resignation of the Minister of State for the Interior Ajay Mishra Teni on the question of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, the central government also today called a meeting of five political parties whose deputies were suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock between the government and the opposition in the House.

12 deputies of Rajya Sabha were suspended from the House on the first day of the winter session of the Parliament of 5 political parties including Congress, TMC, Shivsena, CPI, CPI (M). After the suspension, the 12 deputies sit daily in Dharna in front of Gandhi's statue in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha has been repeatedly adjourned due to the uproar in the Upper House by opposition parties demanding to revoke the suspension of MPs during the current winter session of Parliament.

Parliament’s winter session is scheduled to end on December 23.