Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Won’t Be Afraid Of Confrontation With US And Calls Taiwan A “Wanderer”





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China does not fear confrontation with the United States, but welcomes cooperation if it is mutually beneficial. Key points: Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China “will fight to the end” if confronted with the United States

There is nothing wrong with competition between the superpowers, but it must be “positive”, he says He described Taiwan as a “wanderer” who will eventually come home, not a “chess piece” In a speech posted on the Foreign Ministry website on Monday, Wang said there was “no bad” competition between the two nations, but that it should be “positive”. Wang said the current problems in US-China relations are due to “strategic errors of judgment” on the US side. “If there is a confrontation, then [China]will not fear it and will fight to the end, “he said. Last month, in a call that lasted more than three hours, US President Joe Biden insisted on human rights with his counterpart Xi Jinping. US President Joe Biden, left, held a three-hour virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. ( Reuters ) During their virtual summit, Xi warned that China would react to what it called a provocation on Taiwan. Speaking of Taiwan, Wang reaffirmed Beijing’s determination to bring the island under its control. He called Taiwan a “wanderer” who would eventually come home and warned that it was not a chess piece to play with. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory. Over the past two years, Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claims, angering Taipei and deep concern in Washington. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen continued to challenge Beijing, despite dwindling international support. ( AP: Chiang Ying-ying ) Wang, who is also a state councilor, in addition to his role as foreign minister, said the cause of the current tensions was the Taiwanese government’s attempts to “rely on the United States for the independence”. The United States and other countries were trying “to use Taiwan to control China,” he added. “It was these evil actions that changed the status quo and undermined peace in the Taiwan Strait,” said Mr. Wang, former head of the Chinese affairs office in Taiwan. What the “disappearance” of a tennis star tells us about China Peng Shuai’s “disappearance” tells us a lot about the Chinese Communist Party and its Achilles heel. Read more “[It is] violating the consensus of the international community and the fundamental norms of international relations. In response, China has taken “strong countermeasures” to “shock the arrogance” of those seeking official Taiwan independence, he said. “China must and will be reunified,” Wang said. China has been particularly irritated by the support given to Taiwan by the United States, the island’s largest international donor and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taipei has repeatedly denounced the pressure from China, saying that only the Taiwanese people have the right to decide their future and that they will not give in to threats. The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China. Reuters / ABC

