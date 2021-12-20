The budget of hundreds of trillions of villages, Jokowi reminds us that we must not be wrong about the objectives





JawaPos.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for optimal and prudent use of the village fund budget. Indeed, the large amount of distribution should be able to enhance community well-being from the border villages. Jokowi said that in developing, the country not only focuses on large developments such as infrastructure projects in urban or industrial areas, but also from the countryside. “But also travel in the village, walk in the village of the village reservoirs and repair popular markets in the villages,” Jokowi said during the launch of the certificate of legal person and the inauguration of the national BUM Desa Rakornas on Monday ( 22/5). 20/12). Jokowi said that since 2015 so far, the total distribution of village funds has reached IDR 400.1 trillion. The fund is not a small budget because it starts with a small nominal. “400 100 billion Rp from 2015 21 trillion Rp, to be exact 20.8 trillion Rp. In 2016, 46.7 trillion IDR, 59.8 trillion IDR 2017, 59.8 trillion IDR 2018, 69.8 trillion IDR 2019 , and 71,100 billion IDR 2020, and finally 72,000 billion IDR 2021 in total but 400,100 billion IDR “, he explained. In addition, he continued, village funds were also reflected in the management of the APBD, which he said had increased drastically. Compared to 2014, when the average village budget was only IDR 329 million, the following year it increased to IDR 701 million in 2015. Until 2021, the average was IDR 1.6 billion. Jokowi also warned local governments to be careful in their management. Because, if the local budget management is not good, it can run everywhere. “Again, 400.1 trillion rupees is very big. Once the target is bad, once the management isn’t good, it can run around, ”he said. Even so, Jokowi said that the results of village development have also been observed, such as village roads which have been built for 227,000 km, 4,500 small reservoirs, 71,000 irrigation units up to 1.3 million meters of bridges, 10,300 village markets, bumdes has also currently reached 57,200 units.

Publisher: Banu Adikara Reporter: Romys Binekasri

