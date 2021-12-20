Donald Trump concludes The History Tour with a stopover at the American Airlines Center in Dallas





Former President Donald Trump offered a grim assessment of an America at its lowest level during a Sunday afternoon visit to Dallas.

Our country is going to hell, he told thousands of supporters at a full American Airlines hub. We have to get our country back. We must make America great again.

The stop in Dallas marked Trump’s final stop on The History Tour, a four-day trip to cities in Florida and Texas with former Fox News personality Bill OReilly. Earlier in the day, he attended a worship service at the First Baptist Dallas Church downtown.

The American Airlines Center show, launched with a video montage of reporting on the current president with Joe Biden, is a total failure displayed in big capital letters at its conclusion.

OReilly then engaged Trump in a conversation that gave him ample opportunity to compare his record with Bidens on a range of challenges, including immigration, foreign policy and the coronavirus pandemic.

We had the safest border the country has ever had, Trump said. We have had the smallest amount of drugs entering our country in its history.

Since leaving office, Trump has said the amount of narcotics, including fentanyl, crossing the US-Mexico border has skyrocketed. According to US Customs and Border Protection statistics, more than 200,000 pounds of drugs were seized at the southwestern border of the United States in 2020, compared to more than 158,000 pounds seized in 2021.

Federal data shows that under Trump, the fentanyl crisis exploded. Biden faces a huge problem he inherited.

When Trump took office, there had been 65,571 overdose deaths nationwide in the previous 12 months. The annual toll when he left office had risen to 94,676, according to CDC data, and the 12-month toll topped 100,000 in April.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of death among Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Bidens’ most recent move to deal with the crisis was an executive order last week authorizing sanctions against Chinese companies that supply ingredients for the synthetic opioid.

Trump called the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw the army from Afghanistan embarrassing as the Taliban marched in our uniforms. It’s true. Images from Afghanistan showed Taliban fighters in American uniforms and carrying American M4 rifles.

His criticism went beyond party lines and cracked down some in the audience when he blamed former President George W. Bush for invading the Middle East following the 9/11 attacks, which he blamed on former President George W. Bush. he called it the worst mistake the United States has ever made.

As fears grow around the world of a new wave of coronavirus infections, Trump has doubled down on his claim that China should pay the rest of the world for damage from the pandemic, which he called the virus of Wuhan and the virus from China.

He estimated that China owed at least $ 60 trillion for what he suggested was a pandemic caused by a lab leak. They’re going to have to do something to pay. There must be some form of reparation.

COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, a Chinese city, in late 2019. Many of the first people infected had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

A classified intelligence report commissioned by Biden was inconclusive. The consensus among virologists is that animal-to-human transmission is the most likely origin, but the scientific community has not been able to say for sure.

He said the United States had saved tens of millions of lives with vaccines, saying that even though his supporters were not themselves vaccinated, they still deserved to speed up the vaccination process.

Colleen Canion wears buttons supporting Donald Trump on the historic tour at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly asked Trump about topics and issues throughout his tenure. (Rebecca Slezak / The Dallas Morning News) (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

Throughout his conversation with OReilly, Trump insisted that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that a full investigation must be carried out. Trump won Texas 5.6 percentage points over Biden in 2020, but is still pushing for a major vote audit.

Asked about the storming of Capitol Hill on Jan.6, Trump said it was not an insurgency but a protest against the rigged election.

It was not a peaceful demonstration. At last count, more than 700 people from 40 states face criminal charges. Of those, about 150 have already pleaded guilty to an assortment of federal charges.

As to whether the election was rigged, Trump had said the election would be rigged for months before his defeat. Since then, dozens of federal and state courts have dismissed any allegation of systematic or widespread fraud as unfounded, and no evidence has emerged to support that claim.

He said he felt bad about the death of Ashli ​​Babbitt, who he said was the only person killed during the capture of the Capitol.

Babbitt was shot and killed while trying to get through a window in a barricaded door during the riot on Capitol Hill. Four other people died during and after the attack.

Later in their conversation, OReilly read questions from attendees, one of whom asked Trump what his proudest achievement was.

We really did a lot of things, he said, but winning the presidency so that we could do all of those things was his favorite.

Before the event, as people waited to enter, they similarly spoke of their pride in Trump’s presidency.

A huge flag indicating Trump won was mounted near a tent towards the front of the arena, and the QAnon conspiracy theory was represented in the crowd as well.

Eileen McDermott, wearing a QAnon hoodie, said the hangar was coming from California for the event. She credited Trump with bringing down an array of powerful men who have been accused or convicted of sex crimes, including financier Jeffrey Epstein, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere.

A central tenet of QAnon is that Trump will destroy a cabal of celebrities and liberal politicians who QAnon supporters say are pedophiles.

Also in attendance were members of Negative48, a subgroup of QAnon that focuses on the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. did not really die in 1999 and that he will emerge to reestablish Trump as president.

But others in the crowd insisted the QAnon fringe was not representative of their beliefs, saying they were there just to support Trump and OReilly.

Grace Blair of Lubbock said she appreciates that OReilly is trying to help save our country from the far left and the destruction of our culture.

Washington bureau chief Todd J. Gillman contributed to this report.

