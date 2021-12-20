Erdoan denounces group of companies for calling for “a return to the rules of economics”





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish The chairman and chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has once again defended his low interest rate policy, rejecting his critics. Speaking yesterday (December 19) at an awards ceremony in stanbul, Erdoan responded to the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TSAD), which called a few days ago for a ” return to the generally accepted rules of economics “. “Hey TSAD and his offspring … I’m calling you. You have only one duty: investment, production, jobs and growth,” the president remarked. “First, show what you’re doing in this area. Don’t look for different ways to attack the government. You can’t fight us.” “Don’t expect anything else from us,” Erdoan said, referring to the lower interest rate policies. “As a Muslim, I will continue to do what the Nas [a section in the Quran] requires. This is the verdict. “ “Of course, we know the problems that price increases cause in the daily life of our people. But we will resist them as we resist the tutelage, the terrorist organizations and the coup plotters,” Erdoan noted. Support for Erdoan After Erdoan’s speech, the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MSAD) announced its support for the president. “We regret that an artificial environment of insecurity without a macroeconomic basis is being attempted to be created,” the group said in a statement on Twitter. Announcing his support for low interest rate policies, he said: “Turkey’s economy grew by 11.7% in the first three quarters of the year, with exports exceeding $ 220 billion. over the past 12 months, and who has posted an account surplus in the past three months, cannot be reduced at exchange rates. “Against all the manipulations of perception, both internal and external, Turkey’s economy remains firm today as in the past. We are fully convinced that our economy, which has achieved a growth rate of 5.3% over the past 20 years without compromising free market conditions, will weather this period. “ What TSAD said Releasing a written statement on Saturday, TSAD said it had become clear that the government’s new economic program would not be able to achieve the expected results. The new model based on lower interest rates has created “an environment of insecurity and instability,” TSAD said, calling on the government to “return to generally accepted rules of economics”. TSAD’s statement came after the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), called on a group of businesses to stand up against Erdoan’s economic policies. Erdoan’s model President Erdoan said the Turkish lira has become a “competitive currency” with the new economic model, which he says will increase the country’s exports. The central bank has cut interest rates four months in a row since September, causing the Turkish lira to depreciate by 50%. Erdoan is known for his theory that higher interest rates lead to higher inflation. (TP / VK)

