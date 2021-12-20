Secretariat of the Cabinet of the Republic of Indonesia | Allocation Reaches IDR 400.1 Trillion, President Jokowi: Be Careful in Managing Village Funds





From 2015 until now, the government has disbursed IDR 400-100 billion for the Village Fund. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that the management of the Village Fund must be carried out with care. This was underlined by the President during the launch of the Certificate of Legal Entity of Village Enterprise (BUM) and the inauguration of the Opening of the National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) of the BUM Village, Monday (20/12 / 2021) morning, at the Birawa Ballroom, Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta. Be careful to manage the Village Fund, which is not small in number, the amount is very important. Again, Rp. 400.1 trillion, very big. Once the target is wrong, once the handling isn’t good, it can run around. I must remind you, said the president. In detail, the president indicated that the budget of the Village Fund in 2015 was IDR 20.8 trillion, IDR 46.7 trillion in 2016, IDR 59.8 trillion in 2017, IDR 59.8 trillion in 2018, IDR 69.8 trillion in billion IDR in 2019, from 71,100 billion IDR in 2020. be Rp72 billion. If we look at the village budget, it has also increased drastically. (In) 2014 the average was Rp 329 million. By 2015 it had increased to Rp 701 million. In 2021 it was Rp 1.6 billion, he added. The president pointed out that since 2014, the government has been committed to developing Indonesia from the periphery, borders and villages. The development carried out is centered on Indonesia and not on Java. What we are building is not only great, what we are building is not only great. Toll roads, for example, or major ports, orairportor the airport, that’s not all. But also roads in villages, roads in villages, small dams in villages and the repair of popular markets in villages, he said. The president further revealed that a number of physical improvements in the village have also been achieved through the budget allocation. From the data I have, his physique which has been awakened is also visible. For example, village roads built 227,000 kilometers of village roads, 4,500 small ponds, 71,000 irrigation units, 1.3 million meter bridges, 10,300 village markets and 57,200 BUMDes units. Looks, looks, looks, he said. Not only that, the funds are also used to support the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants of the village. These include the construction of 1.2 million kilometers of drinking water supply infrastructure, 38,000 units of posyandu, 12,000 units of polindos and 38 million meters of drainage. He wakes up, everything wakes up. There are 59,000 well units, an additional 56,000 PAUD units, there are sports facilities, there is MCK, all with the aim of improving the quality of life of rural communities, he said. (FID / UN)

