Trump asks China to pay $ 60,000,000 in ‘reparations’ for pandemic





Former President Donald Trump said on Sunday that China should pay reparations for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Trump, a leading GOP figure, told Fox News Maria Bartiromo that the Communist regime should be held accountable for its role in the spread of the coronavirus.

China has to pay, it has to do something, Mr Trump said. They have to pay for repairs, and China doesn’t have the money to pay for those repairs.

The former president argued that if the global damage from the coronavirus is correctly estimated, China is likely to owe more than $ 60 trillion.

I believe all over the world I mean not just the United States, but the whole world [its] $ 60 trillion in damages, Mr Trump said. China doesn’t have $ 60 trillion, but it has to do something to make up for what it has done.

What they have done to the world is so horrible, the former president added. It has been horrible all over the world and it does not stop.

SEE ALSO: British Police Clash With Anti-Lockdown Protesters Over COVID Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the global economy in 2020 and is responsible for more than 5.3 million deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Chinese health authorities detected the new coronavirus virus in November 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. Beijing officially reported the virus to the World Health Organization in December of the same year.

According to global health officials, the lag has given the outbreak time to spread and severely reduced the ability to impose quarantine measures.

Although the origins of the virus are still unclear, the evidence indicates that a laboratory accident at the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan cannot be ruled out. The theory, which has been castigated by Democrats as xenophobic, has recently gained traction in the public health community.

I think the origins are so obvious, Mr Trump said. I think if someone thinks something differently, they are kidding themselves.

In May, nearly 20 of the country’s top scientists published a letter in the academic journal Science calling for further investigation into the origins of the virus.

Theories of accidental laboratory release and zoonotic fallout [meaning transmitted from animals to humans] both remain viable, the scientists wrote.

The Chinese government, for its part, denies the leak of the virus from its facility in Wuhan.

A March report from a team of international virus experts failed to identify the origin of the coronavirus during a visit to China. But the head of the World Health Organization, who convened the team, criticized Chinese authorities for limiting access to investigators and questioned the WHO teams’ rejection of the theory of the origin of the laboratory.

I don’t think this assessment has been thorough enough, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Although the team concluded that a lab leak is the least likely hypothesis, it requires further investigation, possibly with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am prepared to deploy.

A significant number of medical professionals say the virus may have leaked due to inadequate security protocols at the Wuhan facility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/dec/19/trump-demands-china-pay-60t-reparations-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos