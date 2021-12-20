74.9% of respondents are satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf.





Jakarta – The Populi Center survey institute published the results of a survey on the level of satisfaction with the performance of the president Joko Widodo– Vice-president Ma’ruf Amin. As a result, up to 74.9% of respondents were satisfied with Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s performance. The survey was carried out from December 1 to 9, 2021 in 34 provinces of Indonesia. The survey was conducted through telephone interviews with a sample of telephone owners. Respondents were randomly selected from the voting population, i.e. residents aged 17 and over or already married from the 2013-2021 Populi Center survey population database for a total of 1 200 people. The sampling technique was performed using a simple random method (simple random sampling) of the skeleton sampling owned by the Populi Center. As for margin of error in this survey was 2.83 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent. One of the objectives of the survey is to know the evolution of national politics which includes the eligibility of presidential candidates in 2024 and the eligibility of political parties. In the survey, respondents had to answer the question “Until today, are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo?” ” Jokowi-Ma’ruf. “The level of satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo is 74.9%, it is an accumulation of 13.9% very satisfied, satisfied 61%”, said the researcher of the Populi Center, Nurul Fatin Afifah, at an online press conference, Monday (20/20). 12/2021). The level of satisfaction with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf has increased from the previous survey, which was 73.1%. Meanwhile, 22.7% of those who rated themselves as dissatisfied with the performance of the president were 22.7% (20.1% dissatisfied, very dissatisfied 2.6%), this figure decreased from the previous survey which was 25%. Those who chose not to answer this question were 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, up to 57.9% of those polled said they were satisfied with the performance of the corruption eradication under Jokowi’s leadership, with details of very satisfied 6.8% and 51, 1% satisfied. In addition, 90.3% of those surveyed rated the performance of the central government as very good in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic (16.1% very good and 74.2% good). While 9% of those surveyed judged it bad (7.8% bad and very bad 1.2%). During this time, 0.8 percent of the people who responded did not know / did not respond. In another question, the majority of the public, 62.8%, was aware of the news or information about the emergence of a new variant of the Omicron COVID-19 virus, while 37.2% were unaware . Up to 65.4% of those polled said they were concerned about the new variant or third wave of COVID-19, while 25.2% of those who responded were not. While those who responded normally were 8.3 percent and did not know / did not respond 1.2 percent. In another question, the majority of respondents, 76.2% (very sure 11.7%, sure 64.5%) said they believed in the government’s anticipation of the third wave of the virus. COVID-19. While those who answered not sure were 21.2 percent (not sure 19.4 percent, very unsure 1.8 percent). (yld / gbr)

