Turkish lira resumes tumbling as Prime Minister Erdogan vows “not to reverse” rate cuts

The Turkish lira continued its free fall after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed corporate warnings about the dangers of recent rate cuts and vowed he would “never back down” from his approach.

Currencies that have lost 50% of the dollar since Prime Minister Erdogan ordered the central bank to start cutting borrowing costs in September will be 17.5 against the dollar after the market opens on Monday. It was below the new record. The more than 6% drop in the pound was much worse than the 0.2% drop in the MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index.

The cost of protecting Turkey against default is rising sharply, a sign of growing concern about the health of the financial system as a whole due to the fall in the currency. According to IHS Markit data collected by Refinitiv, spreads on five-year credit default swaps fell from around 300 bps at the start of the year to 575 basis points.

Prime Minister Erdogan has argued for four rate cuts in the past four months, despite rising inflation and the global trend that other central banks around the world are trying to tackle price volatility by increasing the prices. Inflation has plunged 83 million countries into a currency crisis. the price.

The Turkish president, who denies the economic legitimacy that raising interest rates will help fight inflation, has dismissed warnings from the business community about the dangers of his approach.

“Don’t expect anything else from me,” he said in a televised speech on Sunday night. “As a Muslim, I will continue to do whatever religious law requires,” he added, referring to Islam’s ban on usury.

Earlier today, he also rejected the proposition that he could be forced to impose capital restrictions to stop the currency’s fall and called the idea “ridiculous”.

The Turkish president said the country was pursuing a “new economic model” that relies on low interest rates and competitive currencies to improve exports, investment and employment.

Economists have warned that in countries heavily dependent on foreign funding, they will cause inflationary spikes and dangerous financial instability.

Official annual inflation hit 21% in November, and economists will soon hit a high level as the weak pound quickly peaks, especially given Turkey’s heavy use of imported energy and raw materials. We expect it to increase further.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Erdogan acknowledged public concerns over the price hike, but described the problem as temporary and presented it as part of a national struggle for economic independence.

“Of course, we know that rising prices cause problems in people’s daily lives. Of course, we are aware of exchange rate fluctuations, price volatility and the uncertainty they create. “He said.

“But we are resisting it, just as we have resisted the leaders, the terrorist organizations, the putists and the world powers. I’m telling you, I will never go back.

He attacked Tusiad, the country’s largest business association, on Saturday, urging the government to regain stability and return to “established rules of economics” to avoid further damage to businesses and the general public.

“Hi Tusiad and your descendants,” he said. “I’m telling you, you have a job: investment, production, jobs, growth… You cannot interfere with what we do.

The day before, the head of the Union of Chambers and Commerce of Turkey (TOBB), which represented small and medium-sized enterprises and supported Erdogan’s approach in the past, warned that the financial turmoil “worried and had a negative impact on many. “done. Our company”.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu, president of TOBB, called on the government to take “urgent measures” to stabilize the market and restore a more predictable business environment.