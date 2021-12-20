Dominic Raab says Boris Johnson enjoyed wine and cheese with staff after work, undermining No 10’s claim

Dominic Raab undermined No.10’s claim that Boris Johnson was working while tasting wine and cheese with staff in Garden No.10 during the lockdown, saying it was after the work was finished.

Downing Street defended last year’s May meeting on the grounds that there were staff meetings after a No 10 press conference, even though the group is eating and drinking.

Mr Raab also defended the event, insisting he was following the rules of social mix during the first lockdown as No 10 is a workplace and the garden is used for business meetings.

But the Deputy Prime Minister admitted: Sometimes they will have a drink after a long day or a long week.

Mr Raab also said, of a photo from the meeting: I think there are a lot of exhausted people and they, like people do at work, have a drink after formal business is done. .

At BBC breakfast, he said it had been an exhausting day, insisting: It was not a social occasion. It was the staff having a drink after a series of busy business meetings and the pressures of the day.

The Deputy Prime Minister later appeared to admit that a succession of leaks about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street last year, including the photo, was an insider attempt to harm Mr Johnson.

I think it was certainly done with animosity but beyond that I couldn’t really comment, Mr Raab said. BBC Radio 4.

The rally photo captures bottles of wine, portions of cheese, a little social distancing and 19 people in groups spread across the Downing Street patio and lawn.

At the time, people were only allowed to meet one other person outside their home and only at a distance of at least 2 meters.

In the workplace, government guidelines stated that face-to-face meetings should only take place when absolutely necessary.

Rachel Reeves, fictitious chancellor of the Labor Party, said the meeting defied reasonableness, saying: Last year the government was celebrating, this year the governments were in hiding.

When asked if Mr Johnson should resign, she replied: I think it’s really hard for the Prime Minister to set rules now and expect others to follow them.

Mr Raab deflected questions about whether new Covid restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, after government advisers said they were necessary to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Ministers are likely to decide today whether the Commons should be recalled for a promised vote before Christmas, but cabinet would be divided, with many questioning scientists’ modeling.

Mr Raab said: We all question advice and I don’t think it should be presented in some sort of tectonic opposition to scientists.

Pressed if he is among the ministers resisting tighter restrictions, he replied: No, I fully support the approach taken by the government so far.

But it’s absolutely true … I mean it would be weird if cabinet and ministers weren’t in the meetings that we have, testing the data and the approach. In fact, it is very healthy.