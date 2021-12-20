Imran Khan under fire after Pakistan rupee falls more than 70%





New Delhi, December 20: The Pakistani rupee has plunged more than 70% in the past three years since Prime Minister Imran Khan took office in August 2018. Following the recent $ 3 billion loan from Arabia Saudi Arabia, the country’s policymakers are now placing their hopes on the expected aid from the International Monetary Fund.

What surprised policymakers was the fact that the Pakistani rupee continued to weaken despite the recent loan from Saudi Arabia.

“In recent days, it has become clear that good news such as the arrival of three billion US dollars in a Saudi loan to strengthen the reserves of the State Bank or the conclusion of a personnel agreement between Pakistan and IMF officials for resuming the loan have virtually failed to stem the continued pressure on the rupee, “News International said.

As part of a bailout in 2019, the IMF pledged to provide support to Pakistan under the Extended Financing Facility (EFF) in times of crisis.

The rupee which traded at around 107 to the dollar in August 2018, when Khan was appointed prime minister, is now valued at around 178, which is of great concern to cricket-turned politician facing elections in two years. year.

The steady fall in the country’s currency may reflect broader political issues than just economic challenges, analysts told India Narrative.

Uncertainty has also hit the country’s business community.

While Islamabad blamed external reasons for this economic mess, the majority of Pakistanis believe that the current situation is due to the mismanagement of government policies.

“The country’s economic challenges have increased exponentially and now they are hitting the country from almost every corner. Significant reforms are the need of the day but it does not seem to be the priority as the government so far has been preoccupied with issues other than the economy, “he said.

The value of a country’s currency also reflects the stability of political and monetary policies, which attract investment. Global economic growth and the influx of investment – foreign and domestic – are essential to strengthen the currency. But now, with the brutal murder of a Sri Lankan citizen hired by a sports equipment factory in Punjab province headlines, things are getting worse for the Khan government.

The country’s inflation also rose to 11.5% in November, the highest this year, hitting ordinary people the most.

The diplomat pointed out that Pakistan’s social media feeds are filled with young boys preaching hate and asking others to do the same. “What if the next victim is from another friendly country?” Who will consider investing in Pakistan when the danger of being lynched is great? Said the news agency.

