Boris Johnson live news: PM under pressure over No 10 party breaking the law as Raab says staff not working





Raab says it was the staff having a drink after the meetings in the garden photo # 10 The Phantom Chancellor described the photograph of Boris Johnson, his wife and staff in the No 10 garden during the first nationwide lockdown as evidence of breaking the law. Not just on this occasion, but on several occasions Rachel Reeves told BBC Radio 4s Today program. The country is fed up. It comes after Downing Street insisted over the weekend that the May 15, 2020 rally was in order, while Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Johnson to tell us the truth about the events potentially contrary to lockout at # 10 from the start [of the pandemic]. Meanwhile, Dominic Raab appears to have undermined No 10’s claim that the PM was doing business at the event the photograph was taken by saying it was after the work was finished. At BBC breakfast, the Deputy Prime Minister said it had been a grueling day, insisting it was not a social occasion. It was the staff having a drink after a series of busy business meetings and the pressures of the day. Key points Show last update



1639998516 Minutes of the Council of Ministers at 2 p.m. today Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 11:08 AM 1639997918 In pictures: Another day of Covid in the UK Boris Johnson is first seen on Monday outside a rear entrance at 10 Downing Street (Reuters) Rush hour commuters this morning on the Jubilee Line (PENNSYLVANIA) Sadiq Khan said major incident amid huge concern over spread of Omicron Covid variant (PENNSYLVANIA) People arrive at the Elland Road Covid vaccination center in Leeds (PENNSYLVANIA) Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:58 AM 1639997301 Take control and boost sick pay, Labor told Rishi Sunak Labor Rachel Reeves called on Rishi Sunak to take control and act urgently to boost sickness benefits as the country faces a new wave of the Covid pandemic. With infection rates soaring, the shadow chancellor demanded that statutory sickness benefit (SSP) be extended to the self-employed and called for the reintroduction of SSP discounts for small businesses. Helping businesses cover sick pay benefits more than five million employees and 600,000 small businesses, says Labor analysis, writes Ashley cowburn. Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:48 AM 1639996058 Image of PM, his wife and staff on the party surfaces In this cropped version of Boris Johnson’s now infamous garden party photo, the Prime Minister and his wife Carries (right) can be seen sitting at a table with wine and a cheese board (Guardian / eyecup) Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:27 AM 1639995917 Lord Frost was a flop who was fed up with being Boris Johnson’s guy of the fall Our associate editor Sean Ogrady wrote about Lord Frost’s decision to leave government. Frosty the No Man is gone. This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, although it is a hard-hitting story and adds to the feeling of an administration falling apart before our eyes. As my colleague John Rentoul pointed out, there was a lot of uncoded criticism of Johnson’s policies in Lord Frost’s last speech, and Frost cannot be the only one despairing of how the Prime Minister is running the country. . Weird, however, that there was not much about Brexit in the resignation letter from the former Brexit ministers. Frost simply claimed that Brexit was now secure. The challenge for the government now is to seize the opportunities it offers us, which means Johnson actually has little time for the usual little Thatcherite state stuff. Secure means essentially unchanged from when the pair signed it in 2019 and 2020. Johnson, via back email, kindly mentioned everything Frost had done on Brexit, including, crucially, that he highlighted and sought to address the destabilizing impact of Ireland’s protocol from the North. Read his reflection in full here: Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:25 AM 1639995346 Raab says he disagrees with points of Frosts resignation letter Dominic Raab says he disagrees with the remarks Lord Frost made in his resignation letter because we are dealing with an unprecedented global and historic pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister questioned on BBC Radio 4s Today program on Lord Frost, who made it clear in the letter that he was concerned about the direction of travel and made reference to enforcement action to deal with Covid. Presenter Nick Robinson asked, is what we’re really seeing here taking a step back against the scientists, saying Look, we know you’re doing your job, but there are other big factors at play like l economy, like mental health, and we’re just not going to take the kind of measures you see in other European countries? Mr Raab said: I’m afraid I don’t agree with his analysis. I think we’ve just discussed an unprecedented global and historic pandemic, something we’ve never seen on this scale before. If we had not taken the steps we need to take to support public health, to support businesses, to support livelihoods, to support entire communities, we would have seen much more damage, economic scars and social, as well as damage to public health. Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:15 AM 1639994902 Abdication of responsibility: Starmer condemns PM for missing Cobra meeting Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 10:08 AM 1639992633 Watch: Raab says it was the staff having a drink after work in the garden photo # 10 Raab says it was the staff having a drink after the meetings in the garden photo # 10 Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 9:30 AM 1639991972 ICYMI: Javid refuses to rule out other Covid rules before Christmas Sajid Javid has refused to rule out the introduction of stricter Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, prompting Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy. Describing Omicron’s situation as rapidly evolving, the health secretary stressed that there were no guarantees in this pandemic and that the government was monitoring the measures. Scientists urged ministers not to allow hospitalizations through the roof until action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules could further hurt the economy, our political correspondent reports Ashley cowburn. Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 9:19 AM 1639991027 Resignation is not about leadership, says Lord Frost Now let’s listen to former Brexit Minister Lord Frost who insisted he had never disagreed with Boris Johnson over Brexit policy – a day after his resignation from government, citing the leadership from the Prime Minister’s party. Until the last day, we’ve been absolutely aligned on this, and Liz Truss and Chris Heaton-Harris are certainly going to do a great job, he told reporters this morning. I left government because, as I think is well known, I couldn’t support certain policies – most recently on Covid restrictions and Plan B. And if you’re a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support government decisions, and I couldn’t, that’s why I had to leave. Speaking to Sky News, Lord Frost said his resignation was absolutely not about leadership. Pressed if more ministers would step down, Lord Frost said: I can’t speak for anyone else, I can only say what I think which is that I do not support coercive policies on Covid. The Prime Minister has some very difficult decisions to make and I’m sure hell will think hard about them. Sam hancockDecember 20, 2021 9:03 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-brexit-news-party-latest-b1979205.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos