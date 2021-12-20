Nicholas Goldberg: Is there a worse idea than President Trump?





When I first heard the rumors that Donald Trump could become the next Speaker of the House, I rolled my eyes.

What new madness, isn’t it? Like most people, I believed that the Speaker of the House should be an elected member of Congress.

Think about the speakers you’ve heard of. Not just the newest ones, but Sam Rayburn from Texas as well. Tip ONeill, the Boston pol who dominated the House of Representatives when I was of age. Newt Gingrich, who changed the course of conservative American politics. James K. Polk! Henri Clay!

Each of them, and each of their predecessors dating back to Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania in 1789, was a member of the House. So forgive my ignorance for thinking that was a requirement.

In fact, there is no law or constitutional mandate that limits the presidency to an elected representative. There isn’t even a house rule about it. It’s just a standard, and we know what it’s worth these days.

Opinion columnist

Nicolas goldberg

Nicholas Goldberg was Editorial Page Editor for 11 years and is a former Op-Ed Page Editor and Sunday Opinion Section Editor.

To become president, it is enough to obtain the absolute majority of the votes cast by the elected representatives of the Chamber. That person could be DC’s dog catcher or some crazy eyed madman proclaiming the end of the days outside the Capitol or a randomly selected child from a nearby fourth grade class.

Or, worse yet, it could be Donald Trump.

The first time I heard of this horrible idea was in June, when it was initiated by Trump’s sycophant representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). He suggested that if the GOP wins a majority in the House mid-term, as it is planned to do, then its members could vote Trump as their leader.

Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi having to hand that hammer over to Donald J. Trump? Gaetz sang in a speech in June.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the idea, saying the former president had no desire to speak.

But in November, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested it again. As you know, you don’t have to be an elected member of Congress to be a speaker, he added on Trump’s confidant Stephen K. Bannons War Room podcast.

Then Bannon stepped in, suggesting the ex-president might come in. [as speaker] for 100 days to sort things out, then resume his presidential bid in 2024. By settling things he apparently meant initiating impeachment proceedings against President Biden.

Two weeks ago, Gaetz announced that he had spoken to Trump about the presidency but declined to provide details. Other right-wing pundits and poles have come out in favor of the idea.

None of this should be taken too seriously. These guys are provocateurs. Then again, given the state of politics in the United States right now, can we even rule out crazy proposals?

Some pundits felt the speaker rumors were just a way to troll parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), who is set to become a speaker if the GOP takes control.

They suggest the idea is being pushed by the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus due to discontent with McCarthy. Even though he’s a reliable Trump bootlicker, apparently McCarthy isn’t wacky enough for Reps Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) And their ilk.

Unsurprisingly, Trump hasn’t ruled out taking over the House. Well I’ve heard the talk and it’s getting more and more, he said. He added that he has a good relationship with Kevin and I hope we will do everything traditionally.

I would consider this low comfort if I were McCarthy.

The big question in my mind is what’s in it for Trump? Hed getting titles, yeah. And even more disruption, plus an opportunity to ram Nancy Pelosis’s face into the mud.

But that’s not really his kind of job. Effective speakers do a lot of good, do favors, deal with minor issues like Fixing the carpet in my office and other grunt work, says Matthew Green, a professor of political science at the Catholic University who studies Congress. You must be loyal to the institution and to the members of the institution.

Not that work is not powerful. Speakers have a role to play in appointing committee members and chairs, decide on points of order, recognize who speaks and have significant control over what goes forward. They can distribute or refuse favors. They play a leading role in negotiations with the president and are usually the leader of the majority party caucus. They are also third in the presidential succession, after the vice-president.

It would be a disaster if Trump received the hammer. Because, first of all, he shouldn’t be in a position of power whatsoever. But also because the Congress should be supervised by an elected official, accountable to the voters and not by an unelected and irresponsible demagogue who has only his own interests at heart.

A Democrat recently introduced a bill prohibiting non-members of Congress from becoming presidents. But it seems unlikely to me that it will become law.

There is also the possibility that if Trump were to become a speaker, it could be challenged in court. But there is no guarantee that the court will take such a highly political case.

So should we prepare for President Trump? Well, probably not, but when it comes to our ex-president, you can’t rule out any quarrels or malice. Trump and his cronies could be left behind, or it could be a sinister plot, like the equally unimaginable but far too real effort to delegitimize and overturn the 2020 election.

I didn’t take it too seriously at first either, and I was wrong.

@Nick_Goldberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-12-20/donald-trump-speaker-house-of-representatives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos