Imran Khan defends Taliban in OIC, says “human rights and women’s rights in every society are different”





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 19 justified human rights violations, discrimination against women and the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education by urging the international community to understand that the idea human rights and women’s rights is different in every society. Addressing the 17th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Islamabad, the besieged leader of Pakistan, who has been a staunch supporter of the hardline Islamist Taliban regime which promulgated strict Sharia as the basis of governance, Told the forum that the culture of the Taliban is similar to the culture of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwaof Peshawar where parents were given stipends to send girls to school, but they had no education.

Khan further justified the Taliban’s stance on banning young girls in educational institutions, stressing that countries around the world must be sensitive to tribal customs. He appeared to support the oppressive behavior of the Taliban and the restrictions on women that describe how women should dress in public. In August, the Taliban government’s all-male cabinet approved a mandate requiring Afghan women to wear an abaya or dress, and niqab, or burqa, or face severe punishment under the strict interpretation of the law. Islamic law.

Islamabad fights for recognition of Taliban, reiterates Pak PM

A series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Taliban across Afghanistan, including that women can only be taught by women, and that men and women should be separated in a mixed classroom, use hallways. and separate outlets and must not mix. The Taliban also ordered young girls and women to stay indoors and not to go to school.

The regime has banned women from appearing in television roles, has asked municipal workers to stay at home, and their jobs can be held by a man. Several Afghan women have since taken to the streets to protest for their basic rights, but at the OIC meeting, the Pakistani leader reiterated that Islamabad is fighting for world powers to recognize the Taliban government. His remarks were widely criticized as he was criticized for describing the Taliban as a “model regime” for human rights.

Imran Khan told the forum that he had met earlier with the Taliban’s finance minister who categorically said he wanted to comply with the demands of the international community in order to unfreeze Afghan assets. The preconditions for the Taliban are that they must defend humanitarian and women’s rights and that terrorism must not come from Afghanistan, otherwise financial aid will be reduced, their foreign exchange reserves frozen, banks closed, this is very important, said the Pakistani leader, making commitments on behalf of the Taliban.

It is reported that Imran Khan called on the Taliban leaders to lobby for their international recognition. The Pakistani head of the Foreign Ministry’s Center for Strategic Studies, Walilullah Shaheen, reportedly informed that the Afghan economy, banking system operations and the normalization of the Taliban’s ties with the international community were the main agenda of the meeting.

