China cuts policy rate for the first time in nearly 2 years





The Chinese central bank on Monday lowered its key rate for the first time in nearly two years to support the slowing economy, unlike the United States and other major economies which are struggling to fight inflation. In recent months, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been inclined to tighten monetary policies in an attempt to curb high inflation resulting in part from a surge in global material prices in hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery. But the latest tariff cut underscored that President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to prevent an economic slowdown amid a power shortage, financial market turmoil and another wave of COVID-19 infections. . On Monday, the People’s Bank of China announced that it had lowered the prime rate on one-year loans from 0.05% to 3.80%. This is the first rate cut since April 2020. Earlier this month, the central bank also pledged to reduce the amount of liquidity banks are required to hold as reserves, in a bid to induce financial institutions to lend more money to businesses and other entities, a measure that would strengthen consumption and domestic investment. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% year-over-year during the July-September period, but the pace of expansion slowed and the economic outlook became bleaker. In China, government regulations on energy consumption, along with rising coal prices, have forced a number of factories to suspend operations, undermining the performance of smaller companies in the country. There are also fears that a potential bankruptcy of real estate developer China Evergrande Group could cause a resurgence of a global financial crisis comparable to the 2008 collapse triggered by the collapse of US securities firm Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. Associated coverage: FOCUS: Xi’s “common prosperity” goal may make Japan reluctant to invest in China FOCUS: Japanese companies in China most worried about power shortage, Evergrande not China cuts bank reserve requirements amid global material price hikes

