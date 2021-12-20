THE CONTRERAS REPORT: The Fifth Amendment and Donald Trump | Open





For those who have never read or studied the Constitution of the United States, those like Donald J. Trump, this is the Fifth Amendment as it applies to self-incrimination: … nor ( no person) should be compelled in a criminal case to be a witness against himself.

And, because no one should be held guilty just because they are charged with a crime, the presumption of innocence prevails.

Thus, the Fifth is once again visible to the public. He is invoked by a parade of former collaborators and friends of former President Donald J. Trump. They take advantage of the aforementioned amendment by pleading it.

They refuse to honor subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives select committee investigating the attack on the United States Capitol. They refuse to testify or produce documents and communications relating to the events of January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

Today marked the first insurgency in the United States since Southern rebels bombed Fort Sumter in South Carolina. This previous insurgency lasted four years, in which 600,000 Americans died.

So far, some of those subpoenaed have claimed they were exempt from testifying because Trump claimed executive privilege, while two claimed fifth.

The Fifth rose to fame when I was too young to understand, in the late 1940s and early 1950s when it was invoked by Hollywood liberals who had been members of various Communist front groups in the 1930s. They were followed by people involved in the federal government, academics and university professors suspected of having links with the Communists.

Televised House Committee on Un-American Activities hearings, Senate hearings, and hundreds of alleged inquisition-type inquiries into college professors have made the Fifth Amendment public. It became even more important when an Arizona criminal named Miranda was arrested and signed a confession which resulted after hours of questioning in which he was never told he had the right to keep. the silence.

The Supreme Court ruled that everyone should be informed that they have the right to remain silent and that if they say anything, it could be used against them in court. Except, of course, that the use of the fifth should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt for a criminal act.

Here are the Trump associates who say they accept the Fifth Amendment if called to testify. Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and California lawyer John Eastman.

Clark was actively involved in the attempt to stage a legal coup in the Justice Department by advocating that the Department issue letters claiming electoral fraud in Georgia that state authorities should proclaim, thus preventing Joe Biden to receive state electoral votes. It has been suggested that senior officials be sacked by the president, including the acting attorney general, to replace them with Clark.

Eastman, who was the Republican candidate for California attorney general in 2018 and dean of Chapman University law school in Orange County, Calif., Composed two separate memos that allegedly described how the vice -President could stage a coup against the Constitution by refusing to announce electoral votes from several states, including Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, all of the states Biden won.

So, Eastman wrote, Vice President Pence could then ask Republican lawmakers in those states to affect their own voters. Pence could then accept them and make Trump the winner of the contest he actually lost.

Due to the presumption of innocence which we are supposed to uphold, no negative conclusions can be used by authorities, judges or juries to imply guilt when a person invokes the Fifth Amendment.

All smart Americans believe it, or should believe it. There is a prominent American who does not agree. What’s up?

In September 2016, during a campaign rally in Iowa during his successful bid for president, Trump attacked Hillary Clinton aides who won fifth before a congressional committee.

Trump said: So there are five people taking the Fifth Amendment. As you see in the crowd, right? You see the crowd takes the fifth. If you are innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? “

Of course, typical of Donald Trump, he himself used the Fifth. During a divorce deposition in 1990, he invoked her to avoid answering nearly a hundred questions.

Without a doubt, he will use it more immediately.

Raoul Lowery Contreras is a United States Navy veteran, political consultant, and author of The Armenian Lobby & American Foreign Policy, The Mexican Border: Immigration, War and a Trillion Dollars in Trade, and A Hispanic View of President Donald J. Trump. He hosts the Contreras Report on YouTube and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ivpressonline.com/open/the-contreras-report-the-fifth-amendment-and-donald-trump/article_f39f349a-6126-11ec-a9bf-9b6485c51f4a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos