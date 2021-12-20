Main Pakistani opposition party demands resignation of Imran Khan





The main Pakistani opposition party has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly defaming the country and its political parties only to hide his own corruption at a time when foreign dignitaries were in the capital to attend an international summit of huge proportion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Khan-led government had already completed more than three years of its tenure, but it appeared he was suffering from the ‘Sharif family phobia’ as he kept mentioning their names all the time, instead of highlighting his own accomplishments, the Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

She was referring to the prime minister’s interview with Al Jazeera on Friday in which he again hit his political rivals from the powerful Bhutto and Sharif families, accusing them of promoting corruption and destroying the country.

Khan, head of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), criticized the PML-N of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) of assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto, saying he These were not parties but dynasties “responsible for the corruption and the current problems facing the country”.

He had said that fighting with the two family political parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, was like fighting a mafia and alleged that both parties used state resources as well as the media against him.

Former Prime Minister Sharif, currently in London for medical treatment, faces corruption charges in Pakistan. Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, also husband of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, also faces numerous corruption charges.

Marriyum questioned the timing of, what she called, the political talk and alleged it was an attempt to sabotage and damage the country’s image at a time when ministers Foreign Affairs from Muslim countries were arriving in Pakistan for the Organization of Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Afghanistan.

She alleged that Khan committed the same act when the Chinese president was due to visit the country in 2014, during the time of the PML-N government. The visit was postponed due to the public order situation following the sit-in and protests by employees of Khan’s party.

She said it seemed the prime minister lacked the mental capacity to understand the sensitivity and importance of the OIC meeting and how he should present a positive image of the country to the leaders of the Muslim world in Pakistan. .

This, she said, was because Khan knew nothing but to persecute and victimize the opposition and blame them for their failures. She alleged that Khan brought a bad name to Pakistan only to hide his own incompetence.

She asked Prime Minister Khan to step down if he really wanted to relieve the masses.

Marriyum, who had been Minister of Information under the previous PML-N government, said that despite keeping opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif in prison for more than a year on “sham charges” , imprisoning PML-N leaders in death row cells, abusing their power and the use of weapons and the misuse of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and of all national institutions, Khan could not prove a single penny of corruption to the leadership of the PML-N.

She said the PTI government and its “hired touts” had previously been embarrassed by the courts because they had never produced evidence to support their bogus cases.

Imran Khan and his mafias have usurped billions of rupees in corruption, but none of them have been held responsible under this government which has vowed to be the so-called standard bearer in the fight against corruption, ”she said, claiming that the prime minister was helping these mafias and cartels because they ran his house and his daily expenses.

The former minister alleged that Khan, a cricketer turned politician, was clearly and directly involved in each of the corrupt acts that robbed the nation. Calling Prime Minister Khan “the most corrupt ruler in the country’s history”, she said he was the only one to facilitate corruption institutionally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/12/20/pakistans-main-opposition-party-demands-imran-khans-resignation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos