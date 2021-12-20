Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told the newspaper that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault. People are skeptical.





In early November, Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai wrote a 1,600-word social media post accusing a former senior Chinese official of forcing her to have sex with him. Chinese censors quickly removed the message from the Chinese internet, and Peng disappeared from view for weeks, raising concerns for his safety. Monday, the Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao posted a video from Beijing in which Peng says there has been “a lot of misunderstanding” about the post. “I never said or wrote that someone sexually assaulted me”, Peng said Lianhe Zaobao, obviously on the sidelines of a promotional event for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday. “This point needs to be made very clear.” She also said she personally wrote the Chinese version of an email to the Women’s Tennis Association retracting her accusation against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli and assuring the WTA that all was well. Peng said the English translation is accurate and claimed that it was not under surveillance. The WTA said it welcomed Peng’s appearance “in a public place,” but the video does not “alleviate or address” their “concerns about his well-being and his ability to communicate without censorship or coercion”. The WTA also reiterated its “call for a full, fair and transparent investigation” into “Peng’s sexual assault allegation, which is the issue that raised our initial concern.” The WTA has suspended all events in China until it is convinced Peng is safe and his accusation is investigated, but the International Olympic Committee says it is convinced by two video chats with Peng that she is fine. “Zhang, 75, was a member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee of the party until 2018 and one of the main lieutenants of President and Party leader Xi Jinping,” The Associated Press reports. “He did not appear in public or comment on Peng’s accusation.”

