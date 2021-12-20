Georgia governor’s race tests Trump’s stolen election claims





Republican US Senator David Perdue appears in a video as US President Donald Trump campaigns with Republican US Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the Georgian second round election in Dalton, Georgia, United States on January 4, 2021. REUTERS / Brian Snyder / Files

December 20 (Reuters) – Since his candidacy for Georgia governor was announced earlier this month, Republican David Perdue has wasted no time running ads that rekindle false allegations of electoral fraud by former President Donald Trump and to initiate legal action to inspect the mail ballots for the 2020 presidential election.

The former U.S. senator’s focus on electoral integrity will provide a litmus test in the 2022 midterm contests of how these messages resonate with voters in the post-Trump era. Republicans across the country have put in place new restrictions on voting access and have sought to expand control over the election administration following allegations of election theft denied by Trump.

But Georgia Republicans are divided over whether Perdue’s rhetoric and attacks on incumbent Republican state governor Brian Kemp will hurt the party’s chances in what is expected to be a fierce election fight against the state. Democrat Stacey Abrams, a nationally recognized voting rights activist. .

“Perdue signals his loyalty to the Trump tribe,” said Carl Cavalli, professor of political science at the University of North Georgia.

“If Kemp wins by a wide margin, it may mean that all of the electoral fraud drama doesn’t have the legs we thought it was,” Cavalli said. “On the other hand, if Perdue wins or if it’s a close battle, success breeds imitators.”

After saying he would challenge Kemp in the party’s primary in May, Perdue aimed for the incumbent’s certification of the 2020 results which showed President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia.

Kemp’s decision angered Trump, who publicly encouraged Republicans to run against him and quickly approved Perdue’s candidacy. Perdue said he would not have certified the results.

“I never called to overturn an election, but we certainly should have gotten to the bottom of the issues of fraud and alleged irregularities,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Trump-fueled antagonistic battle in Georgia contrasts with last month’s gubernatorial election in Virginia, where analysts say Republican Glenn Youngkin triumphed in part by distancing himself from the former president.

Embracing Trump’s bogus election fraud claims will likely play well with the Republican base, according to Reuters / Ipsos polls which have shown that about 55% of Republicans nationwide believe the 2020 election was stolen.

The once-Republican state of Georgia has seen its political winds turn, however, as more black, Asian and Latino voters move to the burgeoning Atlanta region. Biden was the first Democrat to win Georgia in a presidential election since 1992, and voters in January ousted Perdue and Kelly Loeffler from the U.S. Senate in favor of two Democrats.

A few Republicans have warned that Trump’s fixation on his 2020 defeat risks dividing the party ahead of the November midterms, which they feel are favorable amid falling approval levels for Biden.

“This fascination of trying to win the first half rather than the whole game will come back to haunt us,” said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Kemp supporter who urges Republicans to overcome the “short-term sugar” of Trump.

“We’re going to send out a Republican candidate with zero dollars the day after the primary, and we’re going to say, ‘Go get Stacey! “”

Other Republicans retort that politicians who crossed paths with Trump don’t stand a chance with a base that still adores him.

“I don’t think Governor Kemp can win,” said Randy Evans, Republican of Georgia and former Trump ambassador to Luxembourg. “Kemp is trying to keep the old party together. The problem is, the old party won’t be enough.”

TRUMP BUMP

The Georgia primary will also measure Trump’s influence over the Republican Party ahead of his own potential candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump has already endorsed dozens of midterm candidates, including six challengers of incumbent Republicans in Congress who backed his impeachment after the deadly Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Opinion polls conducted by the Kemp and Perdue campaigns and local media indicate that Trump’s approval gave Perdue a significant first boost, with the two neck-to-neck.

Both spent the first weeks of the campaign challenging previous election decisions.

Perdue accused the governor of leaving Democrats “in control of our elections,” an apparent reference to a 2020 deal between state election officials and Democratic groups who agreed on how Georgia should treat ballots postal ballot.

“If Brian Kemp hadn’t caved in to Stacey Abrams before the 2020 election, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” a spokesperson for the Perdue campaign said in a statement to Reuters.

Kemp’s team countered that he had worked to secure the election, signing sweeping voting restrictions into law. In a statement to Reuters, they said Perdue was “so concerned about voter fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that coincided with his disastrous campaign launch.”

As the two candidates tear each other apart, many of the state’s prominent Republicans have so far stood on the sidelines or sought to stay focused on Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018. Loeffler, for example, said via a spokesperson for her. Large group of Georgia that it focuses on “the preparation of the field game and the mobilization of the voters”.

Some Republicans fear that Abrams, often referred to as a possible future presidential candidate, may be the ultimate winner of any Republican feud in the state at a time when the party should brace for midterm victory.

“Abrams could roll to the White House if she wins a Republican year,” said Martha Zoller, Republican radio host in Georgia.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/georgia-governors-race-tests-trumps-stolen-election-claims-2021-12-20/

