shah: PM Modi, I had specified that the next CM of Maha will be from the BJP after the 2019 polls: Amit Shah; criticizes Sena for his “hunger for power” | India News





PUNE: Launching a new attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Sunday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis would become Maharashtra’s chief minister after the 2019 elections.

Targeting Thackeray and Shiv Sena, Shah said: “Since you wanted to become the chief minister, you betrayed the BJP and became CM by compromising on Hindutva for power”.

Speaking to BJP volunteers in Pune, Shah attacked tripartite waiver Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and called Congress a “dealer”, Shiv Sena “broker” and said the NCP is associated with “transfers” .

Previously, the BJP alleged that a senior state intelligence official exposed a transfer racket of senior police officials in August 2020.

“In the presence of Prime Minister Modi and myself, you were told that the polls were being contested under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and that Fadnavis would be CM again. But you wanted to become CM so you betrayed us (BJP) and continued become the chief minister (of Maharashtra), ”Shah said, apparently referring to Thackeray.

Shah said he came to Maharashtra before the 2019 elections.

“I had then had a dialogue with Shiv Sena. I would like to reiterate today that (Sena leadership was informed that) the elections would be contested under the leadership of Devendra Fadanvis and the CM would be BJP, but they ( Sena) renounced and compromised on Hindutva for power, ”he said.

“Shiv Sena compromised on Hindutva for power. Two generations (of Sena) fought against one party (Congress) and now they share power with the same party. Sena betrayed the BJP just for power.” said Shah.

The party led by Uddhav Thackeray fell out with the BJP after the 2019 parliamentary elections in Maharashtra and joined forces with the NCP and Congress led by Sharad Pawar to form a government.

Shah said Shiv Sena accused him of lying.

“Okay, for a moment I accept (that I was lying) but remember the banners that were put up during the polling campaign. Check your photo size and Modiji’s size. Your photo size was a quarter of Modiji’s photo. In every speech you had to take Modiji’s name, “Shah said, apparently referring to Thackeray.

Playing on the acronym DBT of the Modi government’s direct profit shifting program, Shah said that in the MVA government, Congress takes the “D” for a dealer, Shiv Sena the “B” for a broker and NCP the ” T ”for transfers. .

Shah said that Pune is the land of Bal Gangadhar Tilak who had given a slogan that “Swaraj is my birthright and I will have it”, but Shiv Sena said that “satta (power) is my birthright. eldest and I will have it anyway. ”

Apparently referring to the Anil Deshmukh case, Shah said that great cases had been recorded in connection with the commission taken to effect transfers (in Maharashtra) and that great people had gone to jail.

“This government has only two principles: criminalize politics and engage in ‘vasooli’ (extortion),” he added.

Without naming Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said he wished him good health.

“But when he was in good health, the people of Maharashtra used to look for him. Where is the government? But Modiji had dialogued 20 times with CMs from all states, he (Modi) also interacted with several hospitals during the pandemic and involved people in the fight against COVID-19, ”he said.

He said the central government ensured that health infrastructure was expanded quickly during the pandemic.

“During the congressional regime, several vaccines, including polio, were invented but they never reached people, forget their administration. On the contrary, we are now on the verge of completing the vaccination of all. people under Prime Minister Modiji, ”Shah said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-i-had-made-it-clear-that-next-cm-of-maha-will-be-from-bjp-after-2019-polls-amit-shah-slams-sena-for-being-power-hungry/articleshow/88377711.cms

