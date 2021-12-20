China Sins Queen Viya Millions of Dollars for Tax Evasion | News | DW





Chinese influencer using the username Viya and widely known in the country as the “queen of live streaming” has been ordered to pay 1.3 billion yuan (181 million, $ 204 million) for tax evasion , the authorities announced on Monday. It’s the biggest fine of its kind as Beijing crack down on tax evasion and supposedly immoral behavior in the entertainment industry, on social media platforms and in celebrity culture. What was Viya convicted of? Tax authorities in eastern Zhejiang Province said Viya had “evaded 643 million yuan in taxes through means such as concealing personal income and false tax returns” between 2019 and 2020. “A total of 1.341 billion yuan was imposed on Huang Wei for the collection of taxes, additional late fees and fines,” the authorities said in an online statement. Who is Viya? Viya, real name Huang Wei, is one of the most popular e-commerce influencers with over 110 million social media followers. The 36-year-old has a reputation for being able to sell anything via live streaming on the Taobao Live platform. Last year, she sold a rocket launching service for 40 million yuan, while at the major business event known as Singles Day, she managed to sell goods for $ 8. , 5 billion yuan in one evening, media reported. She expressed remorse for her actions, writing on the social media platform Weibo that she fully accepted “the tax department’s relevant sanction decision taken against me in accordance with the law.” Why is Beijing taking action against celebrities? Beijing’s campaign, launched this year, to restore order in the entertainment industry coincides with President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” initiative to reduce economic inequalities, including by reducing excessive incomes in sectors such as entertainment and technology. The sanction imposed on Viya comes after the state tax administration in September announced measures to strengthen tax administration in the entertainment industry, including live streamers. Two live e-commerce influencers were reportedly investigated for personal tax evasion last month and together fined nearly 100 million yuan. Viya herself was fined 530,000 yuan in June for breaking advertising laws after being accused of promoting counterfeit products. tj / rt (Reuters, AFP)

